Illinois Defensive Lineman Ezekiel Holmes to Declare for 2025 NFL Draft

Holmes became another byproduct of Illini coach Bret Bielema's college-to-NFL pipeline on Friday

Zain Bando

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 660 Ttm 114883196
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Illinois Football 100122 660 Ttm 114883196 / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
Illinois defensive lineman Ezekiel Holmes finally put a cap on his seven-year college career, announcing on social media Friday his intention to declare for this spring's NFL Draft.

On his X account, Holmes posted a message reflecting on the breadth of his Illinois career, which included two different head coaches, a bunch of uncertainty and his prevailing belief in the process.

"To Coach [Lovie] Smith and Coach [Andrew Hayes-]Stoker, thank you for taking a chance on me all those years ago to play for the Orange and Blue," Holmes posted. "To Coach [Bielema] and to the position coaches I've had over the course of my time here, thank you all for teaching me and developing me into the player I am today, pouring of this sport into me. To JB and his staff, through my trials and tribulations over the course of seven years, you all were with me every step of the way. I am forever grateful to you for sticking with me through those times."

Holmes said in August how excited he was, as one of the oldest players on the team, to mentor his younger teammates.

"You get jokes about being however long you have been in college, whether it's six, seven, eight or nine," Holmes told reporters. "But, I mean, it's all love, really. That's how I see it. I see them dudes as, like, I wouldn't say my little brothers, but since I've been here longer, I feel like I'm the oldest and feel like I'm the one that looks over a lot of them. So I feel like I've created a bond with a lot of the guys. We're all close, and I got all love for them guys. Those guys are the best."

Holmes closed out his career in 2024 with two big highlights: his first college sack, against Minnesota, and a field-goal block in a win over Michigan.

