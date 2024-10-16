Illinois Football Legend Red Grange: His Legacy and Impact
October 18, 1924: The day a man became a ghost.
It was on that day, in a game dedicated to the University of Illinois' newly erected Memorial Stadium, that Harold “Red” Grange – who came to be known as "The Galloping Ghost" – ran over, around and through the Michigan Wolverines, putting on a performance that many still consider to be college football's greatest singular achievement.
The Illini, coached by another legend of the program in Robert Zuppke, was hosting a Michigan squad that entered the game on an undefeated streak of more than two years. For context, the Wolverines pitched shutouts in five of their other seven games in the 1924 season, and didn't allow a single offensive touchdown to another opponent. Grange didn't pick on a patsy. He beat up Goliath.
After taking the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, Grange reached the end zone three more times – on runs of 67, 56 and 44 yards – in the next 12 minutes. That first-quarter total equalled the number of touchdowns UM had allowed in its previous two seasons.
And he wasn’t done.
In front of a home crowd of 67,000, Grange finished with an otherworldly stat line of 402 total yards and six total touchdowns – oh, and he tacked on a pair of interceptions during his down time on defense – to lead the Illini to a decisive 39-14 win over the Wolverines.
To pay tribute to a performance that no run-of-the-mill sports page could put into words, renowned sports journalist Grantland Rice turned to poetry:
A streak of fire, a breath of flame
Eluding all who reach and clutch;
A gray ghost thrown into the game
That rival hands may never touch …
Red Grange of Illinois!
One-hundred years later, Illinois is doing its part to honor Grange's legacy. On Thursday, at the 77 Club inside Memorial Stadium, a symposium will highlight Grange’s prowess on the field, as well as his long-lasting impact – which still resonates today at the university, in the community and even across football. (Did you know that Grange was a floor model for Jos. Kuhn & Co., a men's clothing store still going strong on Main and Walnut in Champaign? Or that it was his signing with the Chicago Bears that authenticated the NFL?)
On Saturday, in a Rededication Game against the No. 24 Wolverines (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS), the No. 22 Illini will hit the field wearing uniforms and helmets specially designed to celebrate Grange’s legacy.