Illinois Football to Honor Red Grange With Throwback Uniforms Against Michigan
At 5-1, Illinois’ football program has been not only surprisingly good this season but also fabulously stylish.
Having worn four different throwback helmets in separate home games this season, including last week’s Dick Butkus-era “Four Stars” gear, the Illini will be continuing the trend – and even taking it to the next level – when Michigan comes calling in Week 8.
For Saturday’s Rededication Game, which marks the 100-year anniversary of the opening of Memorial Stadium, the Illini will be covered in retro attire from head to toe, mimicking the appearance of Red Grange’s Illini of the early 1920s. You're gonna want to get a good, long look at these bad boys.
Starting from the bottom and moving up …
Socks: navy blue
Pants: burnt-orange hue
Jersey: an orange, vertical-stripes pattern at bottom that ties the pants into the jersey, which features a shimmery navy blue at the chest and shoulders
The cherry on top: Leather helmets
OK, the headgear isn’t made of actual leather, but it sure looks the part – and that’s the idea. According to Illinois’ official team website, an airbrushing company based out of (ahem) Nebraska hand-painted each individual helmet.
Jake Rosch, the Illinois director of football equipment operations, is more than pleased with the outcome. Rosch stated that “the end product came out just as good, if not better, than what we envisioned.”
The throwback threads are a natural (and natty) homage to Grange and the accomplishments of the Illini during those “Galloping Ghost” years. Truth be told, it’s also a bit of a troll: When Illinois welcomes the defending national champs to Champaign on Saturday – the first time the Wolverines have visited in six years – the anniversary will also mark Grange’s 400-plus-yard and six-touchdown game in a victory over the Wolverines.
Can the modern-day Illini live up to their Grange-era predecessors. They’re certainly dressing the part.