Robert Holcombe Enters Illinois Hall of Fame, Named Honorary Captain for Purdue
Twenty-seven years after he last played for Illinois, Robert Holcombe will return to Champaign for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Turns out that 4,105 career rushing yards as an Illini earns you the status of honorary captain nearly three decades later – plus (not for nothing) induction into the university's athletics Hall of Fame.
On Friday, Holcombe joined the other inductees of the Class of 2024 in a ceremony in their honor.
“Definitely very appreciative to the people here at the University of Illinois,” Holcombe told WCIA 3 Sports.
“The University has meant a lot to me, and I can’t say enough about them.”
After four years at Illinois, during which he set new school records in career rushing yards and 100-yard rushing games (16), Holcombe played seven seasons in the NFL. He was the starting fullback for the Super Bowl-winning St. Louis Rams in 1999 and also had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.
Holcombe, 49, also brings an analytical eye. In 2020, he joined the staff of the Florence High School football team as freshman head coach, returning to the state of Arizona after attending high school there himself.
Holcombe has fond memories of his time at Illinois, as he described in a 2023 YouTube interview: “I met some of my best friends, I met my wife, so I walked away from Champaign with a lot of good things."
The Illini figure to give Holcombe a few more memories – and maybe a win – on Saturday.