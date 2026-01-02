Three More Illinois Football Players Are Set to Transfer – What It Means

Illinois' Bret Bielema became the first head coach in program history to win at least nine games in back-to-back season, and also the first Illini coach to win a bowl game in consecutive seasons, after Illinois beat Tennessee 30-28 in Tuesday's Music City Bowl in Nashville.



But Bielema's quest to do turn both tricks in a third straight season may become more difficult with the departure of several players. After kicker David Olano announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Wednesday , three more Illini – tight end Cole Rusk, defensive back Kaleb Patterson and offensive lineman Kellen Francis – indicated on Wednesday that they would be moving on as well.

Thank you Illini fans. Every chance I stepped on the field I tried to make the most of my opportunity. Thanks for making a dream come true! https://t.co/y0EhxSVjlY — Cole Rusk (@ColeRusk1) January 1, 2026

BREAKING: Illinois Starting DB Kaleb Patterson tells me he intends to enter the Transfer Portal.

-

Patterson started 15 games in the past 2 seasons for Illinois. He has 47 Tackles, 4 PBUs, and 1 FF in his time with the Illini. He has 1 year remaining.

-

Where should Kaleb go?… pic.twitter.com/Xsnp4YrqUn — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) January 1, 2026

I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you to Coach B, Coach Lunney, Coach Miller, Coach Tank, and the rest of the staff and my teammates for a great experience at Illinois. pic.twitter.com/Xq8AtNkltx — Kellen Francis (@KellenFrancis65) December 31, 2025

Cole Rusk's background

Rusk spent two seasons in Champaign after previously playing at Eastern Michigan and Murray State. The former FCS All-American missed the entire 2024 campaign because of a knee injury he suffered in fall camp, but he put up solid numbers as a redshirt junior in 2025.



In 12 games, Rusk caught 19 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown and was consistently utilized when Illinois was in 12 and 13 personnel.

Cole Rusk with his first #Illini TD (long overdue after missing last year with an injury) pic.twitter.com/OSotkZkFQo — Michael Martin (@MPMartin_56) September 6, 2025

How Rusk's departure affects Illinois

Considering how much Bielema loves utilizing his tight ends, Rusk's departure is a bigger deal than some may realize. Yes, Rusk was third-string on Illinois' depth chart, but the Illini are fond of cycling in personnel at the position and using a lot of two- and three-tight-end sets.

And it's not like Rusk was limited to blocking duties. He has decent speed and hands for a tight end, and he likely would have found himself more involved in the offense next year, especially with Tanner Arkin having exhausted his eligibility.

Kaleb Patterson's background

Kaleb Patterson, a former junior college star, spent two seasons in Champaign and is arguably the biggest loss of the three latest Illini losses. After starting all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Patterson started only three games this season.

Still, Patterson made the most of those opportunities, recording 14 tackles, one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries in a limited role.



Patterson's best year came in 2024, when the first-year Illini recorded 31 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pair of pass breakups. He graded out as the fifth-best cornerback in the nation (88.6), per Pro Football Focus.

Still thinking about this individual effort by Kaleb Patterson. Winning plays. pic.twitter.com/bBYADOI2aa — The Field Pass (@TheFieldPass) September 8, 2024

How Patterson's departure affects Illinois

Patterson, a physical corner who isn't afraid to get involved in the run game, had a legitimate shot of replacing Torrie Cox Jr. as one of Illinois' starting cornerbacks next year. Replacing his experience won't be easy.



It's possible that Patterson received NIL offers from other schools that the Illini weren't willing to match, or it could be that he simply read between the lines: Belleville (Illinois) West recruit Nick Hankins is expected to arrive in Champaign next season ready to plug and play, and Morgan Park (Illinois) athlete Nasir Rankin could also get some burn in the defensive backfield right away.

Kellen Francis' background

A junior college transfer originally from Princeville, Illinois, Kellen Francis spent two seasons in Champaign, redshirting in 2024 before getting his first action with the Illini in 2025. Francis dressed in the Illini's first three games but didn't see the field after the Western Michigan game.

How Francis's departure affects Illinois