Illinois Kicker David Olano Enters the Transfer Portal – What It Means

After authoring one of the all-time highlights in Illinois football history just two days ago with a game-winning field goal as time expired in the Illini's 30-28 victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, kicker David Olano just as quickly brought down the mood in Champaign with his announcement Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal.

There's no getting past it: Olano's expected departure is a major bummer, especially while Illini fans are still basking in the afterglow of a second win in as many seasons over an SEC program in a quality bowl game. It stings a bit more given that Olano played a huge hand – er, foot – in the win, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including the 29-yarder at the gun that sealed it.

But this is college football in 2026 (yes, we're there). Like it or not, you're going to have to get used to it. In the meantime, let's dive into what Olano's transfer means to Illinois on the field, as well as the larger picture.

Illinois walks it off in the Music City Bowl, 30–28 over Tennessee 🤯🔥 @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/02RAdsutju — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 31, 2025

How will Illinois replace David Olano?

In an era when football's best kickers boom 60-yarders while falling out of bed, Olano is a short king. He kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal against Kansas in 2024, but all of his other scoring has come from inside that range – and Illinois coach Bret Bielema often began wrestling with the idea of other alternatives when Illini drives stalled outside opponents' 35-yard line.

On the flip side, Olano was as steady as the mail inside that mark. In his two seasons as Illinois' primary placekicker, he went 82-for-83 on extra points and 37-for-43 on field goals. His career 86.0 field-goal conversion rate is the highest in Illinois history among kickers who had more than seven attempts. Olano's game-winning kicks against Tennessee and USC earlier this season permanently etched his name in Illini football lore.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) kicks a 41 yard field during the second half against the Southern California Trojans to win the game, 34-32 at Memorial Stadium.

For now, the frontrunner to inherit Olano's placekicking duties in 2026 is Lucas Osada, a current sophomore who arrived last summer as a transfer from North Carolina. He played in only one game this season (booting a single kickoff), so he may wind up being able to retain the three years of eligibility he brought with him to Champaign.

Osada has a big leg – he was mostly heralded as a punter in high school – but his kicking game experience is extremely limited: He had only 13 field-goal attempts in high school, and none at North Carolina. If only to provide strong competition and depth, Bielema will undoubtedly be searching for a seasoned kicker in the portal in the coming weeks.

What David Olano's transfer means in the bigger picture

Honestly, not much. That's no knock on Olano's talent or impact – it's just the nature of the beast in today's game. Illinois is starting to find out how the other half lives: A side effect of being a good college football team is that you're going to lose some good players along the way. Last year it was running back Josh McCray. This year it's Olano. Truth is, Bielema should be commended for his retention efforts up to this point. The defections could have been a lot worse for the Illini.

Don't forget: The driving force behind the Illinois football renaissance of the past two years has been graduating quarterback Luke Altmyer . You'll recall that Bielema plucked Altmyer away from Ole Miss three years ago, which means Illini Nation has the transfer portal to thank for the best two-season stretch in the program's 135-year history. Just as important: In the offseason, Bielema prevented Tennessee from poaching Altmyer (and fended off schools that came after Gabe Jacas and others).

It isn't an inevitability that Illinois will lose its best players. But, occasionally, a top performer will seek greener pastures (or at least a greener pocketbook). You can't fault the player or the program. Hate the game if you wish – but that's the way it's now being played. For now, Bielema and the Illini are showing they're ahead of it.