Illini now

Top Connecticut Recruit From Class of 2026 Schedules Visit to Illinois

Four-star edge Kayden Bennett will visit Champaign on June 20, but the Illini face plenty of competition to sign him

Jared Shlensky

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team into the stadium before kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team into the stadium before kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could Kayden Bennett – Connecticut's top high school football recruit from the class of 2026 – be wearing orange and blue in 2026? It's possible. But that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be playing ball in Champaign.

Illinois is one of several suitors chasing Bennett, including Syracuse – yes, the Orangemen feature the same school colors as the Illini – and a handful of other East Coast schools. The good news for Illinois coach Bret Bielema is that Bennett scheduled an official visit (June 20) with Illinois on Tuesday – a move he has yet to make with Syracuse.

A 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end from Suffield (Connecticut) Academy, Bennett is considered a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. He has received scholarship offers from more than 10 FBS programs – including six from Power 4 conference schools – but has thus far scheduled visits with only three: UConn, Temple and now Illinois.

The Illini have a long way to go to sign Bennett, but as the only Power 4 program to offer and line up a visit with Bennett, they may have the upper hand. Washington is the only other Big Ten school that has offered Bennett to this point, but the Illini will also have to battle ACC schools such as Boston College, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Where Illinois Football Lands on Joel Klaat's Post-Spring Top 25 for 2025

Former Illinois Receiver Scores Touchdown in UFL for Second Straight Week

Illinois Football Backup Offensive Lineman Transfers to Big Ten Rival

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football