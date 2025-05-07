Top Connecticut Recruit From Class of 2026 Schedules Visit to Illinois
Could Kayden Bennett – Connecticut's top high school football recruit from the class of 2026 – be wearing orange and blue in 2026? It's possible. But that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be playing ball in Champaign.
Illinois is one of several suitors chasing Bennett, including Syracuse – yes, the Orangemen feature the same school colors as the Illini – and a handful of other East Coast schools. The good news for Illinois coach Bret Bielema is that Bennett scheduled an official visit (June 20) with Illinois on Tuesday – a move he has yet to make with Syracuse.
A 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end from Suffield (Connecticut) Academy, Bennett is considered a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. He has received scholarship offers from more than 10 FBS programs – including six from Power 4 conference schools – but has thus far scheduled visits with only three: UConn, Temple and now Illinois.
The Illini have a long way to go to sign Bennett, but as the only Power 4 program to offer and line up a visit with Bennett, they may have the upper hand. Washington is the only other Big Ten school that has offered Bennett to this point, but the Illini will also have to battle ACC schools such as Boston College, Wake Forest and Syracuse.