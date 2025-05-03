Illinois Football Adds Ball State Tight End Through Transfer Portal
Illinois coach Bret Bielema continued his hot streak in the transfer portal by landing a commitment from Ball State transfer tight end Christian Abney, per On3's Pete Nakos. Abney will have two years of eligibility and a redshirt remaining upon arriving in Champaign.
A 6-foot-5, 243-pounder, Abney had been a quarterback at Zionsville (Indiana) High School before transitioning to tight end at Ball State. He totaled five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown last season while playing behind All-MAC tight end Tanner Koizel. Abney seems to excel as a run blocker, though, and could be a nice situational player for the Illini.
Although returnees Tanner Arkin and Cole Rusk seem to have a lock on most of the reps at tight end for Illinois, Abney will be an interesting developmental piece behind them. It could help his case that Abney will be reuniting with former Ball State head coach Mike Neu, who was recently hired as a senior offensive analyst by the Illini.
Since Abney has a redshirt year available, he may take an extra year to develop at some point along the way. Working behind Arkin and Rusk – who transferred to Illinois from other schools themselves – may help Abney adjust to Power 5 football and progress at a faster rate.
Bielema has added 16 transfers so far this offseason (per 247 Sports), and is building on a team that already has a strong foundation. Abney is still relatively new to his position, remember, but his size and mobility (combined with Illinois' coaching) could help him grow into a contributor in the future.