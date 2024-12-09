Urban Meyer Breaks Down Illinois Football's Play of the Season

There was a chess match in the final seconds of No. 25 @IlliniFootball's dramatic win at Rutgers. @CoachUrbanMeyer & @gerrydinardo look at how it all went down in the latest 𝘜𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 𝘈𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴 👇#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/Uh6wxN0xYW