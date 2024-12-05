NFL Prospect Pat Bryant to Opt Out of Illinois Football's Bowl Game
After putting together one of the finest seasons by an Illinois wide receiver in the program's history, Pat Bryant will end his 2024 a game short by opting out of the Illini's end-of-year bowl appearance in anticipation of the 2025 NFL Draft.
As has become commonplace for many top NFL prospects, Bryant – who has already declared for the upcoming draft – has also chosen to avoid the risk of an injury in a single game potentially threatening his professional future. Illinois coach Bret Bielema made the announcement in his Thursday press conference, which otherwise focused on the newcomers who joined the Illini on Wednesday's college football National Signing Day.
"Pat and I had a conversation, and the only thing I said to him was, 'Let us kind of announce it together,'" Bielema said. "But he will not be with us for the bowl game. He's going full-speed ahead into his next chapter."
Disappointing for Illini fans? Of course. Bryant's connection with quarterback Luke Altmyer is a key component of Illinois' offense, and will be missed regardless of the bowl game opponent. And it would have been fun to find out whether Bryant could break the Illinois single-season touchdown-receptions record with one more bite at the apple.
But if we've learned anything over the past few years – and somehow hadn't noticed its presence over the past few decades – it's that college football is a business. NIL has revealed the actual value that schools, athletic departments and boosters place on the athletes, and the numbers are staggering. To take a stance that Bryant "owes" the university, program or even his coaches and teammates anything more than he has already delivered is naive and, frankly, childish.
Any chance Bryant has a change of heart before Illinois' likely New Year's Eve date a thte Citrus Bowl? Unlikely – and perhaps now impossible. Shortly after noon on Thursday, a photo of Bryant and NFL agent Shawn O'Dare of Rosenhaus Sports featuring the caption "Proud to be apart of the fam!" was posted to Bryant's Instagram story. College players who hire agents are no longer eligible to participate in NCAA athletics.
Bryant, a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, finished the 2024 season with 54 receptions, 984 yards and 10 touchdowns – which tied for both the Big Ten lead and also the Illini single-season record. He has generally been projected as a fourth-round NFL draft pick.