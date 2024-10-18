How to Watch Illinois Football vs. Michigan in Week 8
Your TV and tablet are a mess with apps, and we won't get you started on the mess that all the streamers have made of your budget. Being a college football fan today is an investment in every sense of the word. But if you're hoping to tune in when No. 22 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hosts No. 24 Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday in Champaign (2:30 p.m. CT), we have some potentially good news for you.
Break out your rabbit ears, boomer.
OK, none of us would even know where to begin digging through boxes in the attic to locate that old terrestrial TV antenna, but the fact that Illinois-Michigan will air on network TV – CBS, specifically – generally gives viewers more options than they might otherwise have. Beyond an old-school hookup, here are a few:
Fubo
If you aren't already subscribed and are a new customer, you can get a free trial to Fubo that gives you access to CBS and, most likely, ESPN, ESPNU, the Big Ten Network and E! (you know, for a palate cleanser).
Paramount+
Same deal: If you aren't already a subscriber, there's a 7-day free trial available on Paramount+ that will allow you to watch Illinois-Michigan and then nod off to NCIS under your afghan.
Illinois official website
If you're an old weirdo like me, you may enjoy the nostalgia of listening to a ball game – or maybe you're behind the wheel, stuck with yard work or need to remain inconspicuous at a wake. ("These aren't ear buds, sonny, they're my hearing aids!") FightingIllini.com allows you to listen live on game day, dive into the audio of archived games and check out select video (including the Bret Bielema Show).
(The usual caveat: regional restrictions may apply, so be sure to check on availability in your area ahead of game time.)