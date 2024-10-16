5 Key Numbers to Watch for Illinois vs. Michigan in Week 8
After squeaking by Purdue 50-49 in overtime last week, thanks to the heroics of receiver Pat Bryant and linebacker Dylan Rosiek, the No. 22 Illini (5-1) have a chance to maintain their forward momentum this weekend.
Illinois awaits Michigan at Champaign's Memorial Stadium, with the defending national champs entering the contest with a 4-2 record and a No. 24 ranking. The Top 25 showdown will be aired on CBS, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT. Below are five key numbers that offer some insight into this pivotal Big Ten matchup:
191.3
Despite a total offense that ranks 110th out of 134 FBS teams, the Wolverines somehow possess a top-40 rushing attack (191.3 yards per game). That spells trouble for an Illinois defense that just gave up 239 yards on 7.5 yards per carry against a not-so-special Purdue running game. The Illini’s ability to defend the run this Saturday may serve as the difference-maker in the final result.
15
That’s how many years it has been since Illinois beat Michigan in a football game. With a 2-12 record against the Wolverines since the turn of the century, the Illini are jonesing for a win in this (decidedly one-sided) rivalry. Ranked two spots ahead of Michigan, Illinois will get its best opportunity in years to end that drought on Saturday.
4
Through 15 career games with the Illini, quarterback Luke Altmyer has led four game-winning drives in the last minute of regulation or overtime. For both Illinois and Michigan, two out of three games in Big Ten play have been decided by one score. No reason to believe this one won't also be tightly contested down the wire, in which case the Illini might need more late-game magic from Altmyer.
20
Despite giving up 49 points last week in an abysmal performance, the Illini defense is still allowing only 20.0 points per game, which ranks No. 33 among Division I schools. The Illini seem capable of holding an uncharacteristically average Michigan offense to that number, but whether they will remains to be seen. If Aaron Henry’s defense is able to return to form – including better containment and stronger finishing of plays – the Illini should feel good about their chances against a Wolverines squad that has lost both games in which it was held under 20 points this season.
100
Illinois' official number of the week. One hundred years after the original Memorial Stadium Dedication Game, the Illini are set to celebrate with an extensive itinerary of activities leading up to kickoff of Saturday's Rededication Game. Illinois will also pay tribute to Red Grange’s legacy and his Herculean performance in that historic, century-old win against Michigan by rocking his retro threads.