Week 10 Big Ten Football Recap: Illinois at a Crucial Season Crossroad
Losing to Penn State and Oregon was expected. Losing at home to Minnesota has the potential to rewrite the narrative of the 2024 season for Illinois.
The Fighting Illini played well enough to win Saturday, but didn't make plays when they needed to most, squandering a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-17 loss.
The Gophers are a quality, well-coached program. But this was a game Illinois was supposed to win, so the team begins its bye week with plenty of work to do, especially on offense.
A 10-win season is still in play for Bret Bielema and the Illini. However, any margin for error is now gone. Illinois must regroup and get back on track before Michigan State visits a week from Saturday.
Illinois suffered a tough loss to Minnesota. Here are five other things we learned in Week 10 from the Big Ten.
5. Big Dread
Bowl eligibility, which seemed like a foregone conclusion just a few weeks ago, is slipping away from Nebraska. Big Red is 5-4 after losing at home to UCLA, and it finishes with trips to USC and Iowa and a visit from Wisconsin.
As much as any program in America, the Huskers need to break through and nab a long-overdue bowl berth this month.
4. The Case for Kaleb
Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is a phenomenal talent who's going to be a great pro. But a case can be made that Iowa's Kaleb Johnson has been the best back in college football this season.
No one has better numbers than Jeanty, and that won't change. However, Johnson plays a tougher schedule and gets no help from the nation's 129th-ranked passing game. In other words, Johnson's 1,279 yards, 7.5 yards per carry and 20 TDs might actually be more impressive than the output of Jeanty – or any other back.
3. Indiana's D Deserves More Credit
Kurtis Rourke's Heisman push and the FBS' No. 2 scoring offense have overshadowed the play of the defense. The Hoosiers have allowed just 34 points in their past three games, while blanking Michigan State over the final three quarters of Saturday's win in East Lansing.
IU is peaking on both sides of the ball as it approaches one of the most pivotal three-game stretches in program history.
2. Michigan Must Get a QB Next Month
The Wolverines failed to land a quarterback in the portal during last cycle. That won't happen again this year. Bank on Michigan and Sherrone Moore being very active when the window opens Dec. 9.
After losing to Oregon, 38-17, the Wolverines are 128th in FBS passing and 116th in scoring. In an era of quick fixes, Moore cannot mess this up. He must land a veteran (and maybe two) who can compete with the young QBs in 2025.
1. Penn State Still a Playoff Team
Penn State had a golden opportunity to beat Ohio State and take some heat off beleaguered coach James Franklin. And the red-zone play-calling left a lot to be desired. But the Lions are still very likely to be one of the Big Ten's playoff teams.
In other words, Franklin will get another opportunity in December to improve his big-game rep.