Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Takes Responsibility for Loss to Oregon
A certain level of delusion is required to play or coach any sport at its highest levels – not just to speak about the minutia of a game decided by a chasm, but also to believe that those finer details really mattered in the outcome.
Bret Bielema, after Illinois' heavy 38-9 loss to the top-ranked Oregon Ducks, ticked the boxes as well as he could.
He refused to throw his players under the bus: "Very disappointed in the results of the first half. I take ownership of that as a head coach. Obviously didn't have enough preparation and execution."
He identified valid areas of improvement, even if they wouldn't have made up a 31-point deficit, particularly lamenting the "two or three opportunities where we walked away with zero points inside the [red zone]."
He gave credit to Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel without sounding like a cheerleader for the opposition: "He was able to pretty much complete at will ... and was very efficient with the ball on early downs, as well as third downs."
His most telling quote of all, though, spoke volumes about the potential ripple effects of a defeat that landed with the impact of a tidal wave: "We'll have to make sure Oregon doesn't get us twice.”
Bielema clearly wasn't referring to an eventual rematch but, rather, avoiding a morale hangover that could cost his team in its next game against Minnesota. Frustrating as it may have been, the Oregon loss is now already in the past. Time to get ready for the next one.