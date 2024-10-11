Week 7 Big Ten Football Preview: Illinois Aims to Remain Ranked
Illinois has entered somewhat unfamiliar territory as the 2024 season reaches the midway point.
The Illini are ranked, so they're the hunted and not the hunter. They're the heavy favorite instead of the try-hard upstart. Coach Bret Bielema and the staff must prepare accordingly to make sure the players' heads are aligned with their feet.
Week 6 was dominated by high-profile upsets. If 4-1 Illinois plans to remain in the Top 25 after Week 7, it has to focus on the task at hand (Purdue) and not on what's up ahead (Michigan and Oregon.)
Week 7 Storylines in the Big Ten
5. Rutgers Needs Something From the Passing Game
Rutgers' scoring total has dropped in three straight weeks. The passing attack is the culprit. If the Scarlet Knights are to remain unbeaten at home, they have to give Wisconsin a reason to think twice about stacking the box to stop RB Kyle Monangai.
4. Belichick Can Coach
Washington is winning with ... defense? The Huskies are giving up just 13.2 points per game and they lead the country in pass efficiency D. The coordinator? Bill Belichick's son, Steve. With a trip to Iowa this weekend, the U-Dub defense should remain statistically sound.
3. Illinois Has a Purdue Problem
The Illini have lost four straight to Purdue, this week's opponent in Champaign. Last year in West Lafayette, they suffered their biggest loss of the season, 44-19. Are the Boilermakers in Illinois' head? How the Illini handle Purdue as a big favorite will say a lot about their potential moving forward.
2. Learning More About Penn State
Penn State has won at West Virginia and defeated Illinois, but no one really knows this team's ceiling. We should all get a better idea with a three-game stretch that begins this weekend at USC and ends with a visit from Ohio State. Troy must win here to keep faint playoff hopes alive.
1. Time to Know the Ohio State D
The Buckeyes lead the FBS in scoring defense, yet this unit still seems to be underpublicized nationally. That changes Saturday night at Oregon. The Ducks are outstanding, especially at home, but the story of this weekend's biggest showdown will be a nasty OSU defense littered with future NFL stars.