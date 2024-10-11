Illinois Football's Versatile Brandon Henderson Poised for Increased Opportunities
Brandon Henderson, at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, isn't your typical college football pass catcher.
But maybe that's because Henderson, an Illinois sophomore offensive lineman from East St. Louis, isn't technically a pass catcher at all. Nor has his young football career been anything resembling typical.
"You know, Brandon's a good athlete," said Bret Bielema at his Thursday press conference. "He's a very intelligent player. In high school, he came in as a guy we projected to play at tight end. There was literally one practice where he played all five positions. So, just extremely intelligent, very focused. He probably plays better the closer he gets to the ball."
Henderson confirmed that in a big way two weeks ago in Lincoln, Nebraska, when his 6-yard touchdown reception from the tight end spot tied the game in the fourth quarter and allowed the Illini a chance to upend the Cornhuskers in overtime.
After having been used as an in-line tight end, on the edge in jumbo packages and even at fullback through the first five weeks of the 2024 season, Henderson seems to have earned himself a shot at more playing time.
"Obviously a lot of stuff – the tight end stuff – was fun, but it was really just to kind of get him out there used to playing," Bielema said of Henderson. "During the bye week, we worked him a lot at both guard spots. I think he'll be in there more than he's ever been at the true offensive line positions. We still have the big package with him at tight end. But, yeah, I think he'll play more in this game than he has all fall."