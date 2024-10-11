Illini now

Illinois Football's Versatile Brandon Henderson Poised for Increased Opportunities

Illini big man – a threat with or without the ball – continues to expand his role and playing time

Jason Langendorf

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon Henderson, at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, isn't your typical college football pass catcher.

But maybe that's because Henderson, an Illinois sophomore offensive lineman from East St. Louis, isn't technically a pass catcher at all. Nor has his young football career been anything resembling typical.

"You know, Brandon's a good athlete," said Bret Bielema at his Thursday press conference. "He's a very intelligent player. In high school, he came in as a guy we projected to play at tight end. There was literally one practice where he played all five positions. So, just extremely intelligent, very focused. He probably plays better the closer he gets to the ball."

Henderson confirmed that in a big way two weeks ago in Lincoln, Nebraska, when his 6-yard touchdown reception from the tight end spot tied the game in the fourth quarter and allowed the Illini a chance to upend the Cornhuskers in overtime.

After having been used as an in-line tight end, on the edge in jumbo packages and even at fullback through the first five weeks of the 2024 season, Henderson seems to have earned himself a shot at more playing time.

"Obviously a lot of stuff – the tight end stuff – was fun, but it was really just to kind of get him out there used to playing," Bielema said of Henderson. "During the bye week, we worked him a lot at both guard spots. I think he'll be in there more than he's ever been at the true offensive line positions. We still have the big package with him at tight end. But, yeah, I think he'll play more in this game than he has all fall."

Illinois vs. Purdue: Week 7 Odds, Ends and Prediction

College Football's 8 Most Surprising Teams: Illinois Makes the Cut

6 Key Numbers Ahead of Saturday's Illinois-Purdue Football Game

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

Home/Football