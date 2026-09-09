What Illinois vs. Duke Will Reveal About the Illini's 2026 Future

There is no way to sugarcoat it: Illinois was gashed on the ground in Week 1 by UAB. The non-power-conference foe ran all over the Illini’s home field to the tune of 194 rushing yards.

Although the 48 rushes it took UAB to reach that figure makes it seem as though Illinois’ run defense wasn’t as porous as one may have been inclined to think, don’t get it twisted: The Illini defense was dreadful against the rush. And that was UAB. So what trouble does that spell for the future?

Make-or-break question for Illinois in 2026: Can the Illini defend the run?

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Illinois faithful may be looking ahead to Ohio State, which certainly has the offensive line and backfield firepower to break some records against this Illinois defense. But it won’t be late September that reveals what this Illini D is truly made of (specifically against the rush). It’ll be this Saturday in Champaign vs. Duke (2:30 p.m CT, FS1).

The player who will answer the question on Saturday: Nate Sheppard

Nate Sheppard is the name to know – and it’s one Illini coaches, players and fans alike are going to get quite familiar with in the coming days. It all starts and ends with Sheppard for Duke. He ran 35 times this past Saturday for 227 yards and two touchdowns while tacking on three receptions for 19 yards.

He’s a bruiser with top-end speed once he gets rumbling. Sheppard can move laterally, but he isn’t a ballroom dancer. He sees a lane – which his offensive line is superb at creating – blasts through it, runs behind his pads and with a forward lean. Arm tackles don’t bring him down, and he never falls backwards. Sheppard takes every yard available … and then, usually, a few more.

Illinois, meanwhile, gives up seemingly every rushing yard imaginable – and then a few more. It’s a match made in heaven for Duke. But there is a key caveat: Illini defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck is all about stopping the run .

Well, every coach is, right? Sure. But they're all forced to prioritize and emphasize specific facets of the game. And those tend to be strong suits for their squads. Hauck’s cup of tea is rush defense.

His system may be predicated on movement and creativity in many ways, but his focus is clear: Hauck wants to stop the run – and his teams always has in the past.

Hauck's past success shutting down the rush during his days at FCS powerhouse Montana didn’t do much to help Illinois in Week 1 . But after that performance, you better believe there aren’t many coaches in the country who would be more laser-focused on diagnosing and fixing the problem.

Fortunately, a PhD in football isn’t necessary to determine the ailment. All anyone needs is a pair of eyeballs to see that the Illini couldn’t tackle a first-grade math problem last Thursday. And Illinois coach Bret Bielema explained that those struggles stemmed from minimal tackling throughout fall camp.

Bielema-led clubs have often been strong tackling units, and he didn’t seem to believe there were any schematic issues. So if the only issue is tackling, the Illini D should take a massive leap forward next week.

But if it’s a personnel-based problem – namely the lack of size on the line or a pure talent shortage at the first and/or second level of the defense – then Duke is going to make Illinois pay for the shortcoming Saturday.

Regardless, the Illini defense will be put under a microscope in Week 2. And its subsequent performance could be the difference between Illinois being viewed as a sneaky College Football Playoff contender – or, on the flip side, a surprise candidate to miss a bowl game.