Illinois Football Slips in ESPN's FPI – But Remains the Favorite vs. Duke in Week 2

It’s a rare sight when ESPN’s Football Power Index – which is perhaps the most revered predictive metric in college football – is high on Illinois. Almost without fail, the AP poll, coaches poll and your weird cousin's power rankings slot the Illini higher than FPI does.

2026 is no different. Entering the year, Illinois was No. 39 in the country , per FPI. (For context, both the AP poll and coaches poll had the Illini in the “others receiving votes” category, but they fell within the top 35 in each of those polls.)

Illinois tumbles in ESPN's Football Power Index after Week 1

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with one week down, Illinois has slipped to No. 45 in the FPI rankings. Why, you might wonder? Well, the logical line of thought says metrics are statistics-based, so the Illini’s Week 1 performance must have left something to be desired in the box score.

Lo and behold, Illinois gave up a hard-to-explain 413 total yards (and gained just 332 themselves), including 194 yards on the ground against a subpar UAB team. That explains that.

ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois-Duke

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema shakes hands with the crowd before an NCAA game against UAB at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet Illinois, perhaps surprisingly, remains the favorite heading into Week 2 vs. Duke. The home-field advantage certainly doesn’t hurt – Gies Memorial Stadium may slowly be turning into a tough place to play – but even if this game were on a neutral field, the Illini would likely be the team to beat.

ESPN’s FPI gives Illinois a 61.4 percent chance of knocking off Duke and opening the 2026 campaign with back-to-back wins. The Blue Devils, who were No. 52 in the nation in FPI’s initial rankings, crept up to No. 50 after toppling Tulane 17-3 in their opener.

Is ESPN’s FPI prediction for Illinois-Duke a fair assessment?

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) scores a touchdown during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ debut outing of the 2026 season was a two-sided coin. One side displayed an offense that appears to have truly elite upside – and a fairly high floor, as well. The other showed a defense with a nearly polar-opposite outlook: Things could be really bad on that end. (The Illini would probably accept "just OK.")

Duke’s scouting report is straightforward: Its ground game – led by running back Nate Sheppard – is outright dominant. The rest of it – passing and defense – is mediocre at best. But stopping the rush appears to be the Illini’s primary weakness , so the Blue Devils may have a favorable matchup.

Still, if the Illini simply load the box and force Duke quarterback Walker Eget to beat them with his arm, the defense should survive and the offense won’t have a problem dissecting the Blue Devils’ defense.