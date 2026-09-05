The Five-Play Stretch vs. UAB That Revealed Illinois' Biggest Problem

Every coach at every level of football echoes the same sentiment: Football games are won in the trenches. Indiana, for example, consistently controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball last year, and the Hoosiers were rewarded with a national championship. In Illinois’ most prominent losses last season, it was absolutely manhandled in the trenches – namely against Indiana and Ohio State.

The goal in 2026: Don’t just tape up that leaky pipe, but replace the whole dang thing. And the Illini, for the most part, did that on both fronts. They return just one starting offensive lineman from last year’s unit and bring back only two key pieces from the 2025 defensive line. They also changed their defensive scheme partly in response to the incredibly competitive market for defensive line talent.

So with a new-look offensive line and, ideally, a marginally improved defensive line (although the 2025 crew was pretty strong), the Illini may not be pushing opponents around at the line of scrimmage, but neither should they be bullied themselves.

In the 2026 opener against UAB, however, the Illini were expected to impose their will at the line of scrimmage. Spoiler alert: They didn’t – at least not in the most character-defining moments.

If Illinois can't beat UAB in the trenches, then who can it beat?

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) tackles UAB Blazers running back Bam McReynolds (3) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take this five-play stretch late in the first half: The score is a tighter-than-expected 14-6 in Illinois’ favor and the home squad is working down the field. The drive stalls at midfield. It’s fourth-and-1 at the 50-yard line with three minutes left in the half. These are the plays that reveal what a front five is made of. Every coach, player and fan in the building knows the drill: The ball is getting stuck in the gut of Illinois’ most physical downhill threat, in this case running back Jordan Anderson.

The UAB defense knows what’s coming, too – and Illinois surely recognizes that. But the Illini aren’t deterred. They know their guys: the power conference football players who, by all accounts, are bigger, stronger and more athletic than their Group of Six counterparts. They're going to win that straight-up battle, right?



Nope.

Stuffed at the line for a gain of zero and a turnover on downs … vs. UAB. But wait, it gets better. Now the Blazers take over, get stuck in a third-and-8 and, of course, pick up seven yards (third-down troubles sound familiar, anyone?). Facing a fourth-and-1 on the Illini’s 41-yard line, the visitors go for it – and why shouldn’t they after gashing Illinois on the ground up to that point?



Can the Illini defense avenge the offense’s shortcomings?



That would be a hard no.

UAB picks up three yards and a first down, and it winds up scoring a touchdown later on that drive. Illinois may have still cruised to a 42-23 victory in the end, but, again, this is UAB.

All due respect to the Blazers, who went 4-8 last year, but there are levels to this – and the Big Ten is in a different stratosphere. If the Illini can’t win in the trenches against a below-average UAB squad in their own building, they’re going to get eaten alive by their conference slate.

Ohio State and Oregon aren’t as worrisome anymore (there’s no reason to fret when the outcome is all but preordained). But the previous sure-thing wins – think Purdue and Michigan State – suddenly don't seem so certain.

Of course, there were flashes on both ends. All things considered, the offensive line was fairly sound , allowing zero sacks and spurring a strong rushing attack. The defensive line got after the quarterback, and all four of Will Holmes, Joe Barna, Pat Farrell and Darrell Prater showcased one-on-one ability.

But if neither unit can win in clear, my-guys-versus-your-guys situations against UAB, then it’s going to be a dreary, and quite underwhelming, campaign for the Illini in 2026.