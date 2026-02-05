Where Every Illinois Football Transfer Portal Departure Ended Up

Illinois football set a program record with 19 wins over the past two years. But no matter the amount of success, every college football team nowadays has to manage the transfer portal.

A total of 26 players from Illinois' 2025 roster have entered the transfer portal, and so far coach Bret Bielema has brought in 17 transfers to help replace them. The incoming transfer class is ranked No. 58 nationally by 247Sports and No. 15 among Big Ten teams.

Here's a closer look at where all 26 transfer portal departures ended up, along with their statistics at Illinois:

Justin Bowick, wide receiver: Oklahoma State

Illinois wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) against Tennessee during the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowick ranked fourth on Illinois with 22 receptions for 265 yards in 2025, and he tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches.

Eli Coenen, defensive lineman: Michigan State

Coenen appeared in all 13 games in 2025, making 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hit.

Tomiwa Durojaiye, defensive lineman: South Carolina

Former Florida State football player Tomiwa Durojaiye (19) in winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices. | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Durojaiye played 12 games and recorded 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Malik Elzy, wide receiver: LSU

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) catches a touchdown against Eastern Illinois at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Elzy caught seven passes for 84 yards in four games before leaving the program in September and entering the transfer portal.

Jake Furtney, tight end: Ohio

Furtney played in one game across two seasons with the Illini.

Ethan Hampton, quarterback: Southern Miss

Former Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) against the Buffalo Bulls at Huskie Stadium. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Hampton played in four games as a backup and completed 3 of 4 passes for 27 yards, one interception and zero touchdowns.

Jojo Hayden, linebacker: Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Jojo Hayden (30) at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Hayden played in 12 games and made 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and recovered one fumble.

Malachi Hood, linebacker: West Virginia

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (12) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Malachi Hood (45) at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Playing in all 13 games in 2025, Hood finished fifth among Illini with 44 tackles. He also made 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Saboor Karriem, safety: Temple

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Saboor Karriem (2) at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Karriem competed in all 13 games and finished with 22 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Angelo McCullom, defensive lineman: Texas A&M

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Angelo McCullom (44) celebrates sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Appearing in all 13 games in 2025, McCullom recorded 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Tyler McMillan, offensive lineman: Eastern Michigan

McMillan previously played at Mississippi Valley State, Northwestern State and Southeast Missouri, but he did not appear in any games for Illinois in 2025.

Curt Neal, defensive lineman: Purdue

Former Wisconsin nose tackle Curt Neal (92) celebrates a tackle for loss against Iowa on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neal logged 13 appearances and made 16 tackles, two pass breakups, one quarterback hit and 0.5 tackles for loss.

David Olano, kicker: Texas A&M

Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) kicks a field goal against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Olano was a perfect 44-for-44 on extra point attempts and made 20-of-23 field goal attempts during the 2025 season.

Kaleb Patterson, cornerback: Kansas State

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) catches a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kaleb Patterson (1) at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Patterson recovered two fumbles and made 15 tackles in 10 appearances in 2025.

Trey Petty, quarterback: Western Michigan

Petty was ranked as high as No. 27 by Rivals among quarterback recruits, but he did not appear in any games across two seasons with the Illini.

Amar Reynolds, cornerback: Florida Atlantic

Reynolds joined the Illini as a three-star recruit, but he didn't play in any games in two seasons.

Tyson Rooks, cornerback: Florida Atlantic

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather (1) catches a touchdown with Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tyson Rooks (9) in coverage at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rooks played in all 13 games for the Illini in 2025, finishing with five tackles and a pass breakup.

Cole Rusk, tight end: Arizona

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) tries to tackle Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Cole Rusk (14) at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Rusk ranked fifth among Illinois pass catchers with 19 receptions and 217 yards in 2025. He also caught a touchdown against Duke.

Mario Sanders II, wide receiver: Southern Miss

Sanders was an NJCAA first-team All-American at Iowa Central Community College, but he made just two catches for 32 yards with the Illini in 2025.

Donovan Turner, cornerback: Sacramento State

The former UMass and Long Beach City College cornerback didn't play in any games for Illinois.

Jeremiah Warren, defensive lineman: Pittsburgh

Warren made three tackles in 11 games for Illinois in 2025.

Vernon Woodward III, cornerback: Jacksonville State

Woodward committed to Illinois as a three-star recruit and top-100 player from Florida, but he didn't appear in any games in two seasons.

Undecided

Linebacker Easton Baker, offensive lineman Kellen Francis, wide receiver Ashton Hollins, wide receiver Alexander Capka-Jones