Which Illinois Football Alums Will Be Playing in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl?

The Illinois football program has seen at least one alum win a Super Bowl in each of the past three NFL seasons – Sydney Brown in 2025 and Nick Allegretti in 2023 and 2024 – and no matter who wins this weekend, that trend will continue. Both New England and Seattle will be carrying at least one former Illini on their roster when they square off in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday in Santa Clara, California (5:30 p.m. CT, NBC and Peacock).

In total, Illinois can count three former players who could play a role in the biggest game in American sports. Seattle Seahawks starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon will almost certainly play an important role, while quarterback Tommy DeVito and offensive lineman Vederian Love – both reserves for the Patriots – will have to hope to find their openings on to the field Sunday.

If three sounds like an unimpressive number – after all, 96 players will be active on game day between New England and Seattle – consider that only four college football programs can boast more alums who will appear in the game: Alabama: (seven), LSU (five), Michigan (four), USC (four).

Illinois has traditionally sent a solid number of players to the pros, even during periods of less team success. Twenty former Illini broke camp and made the active roster of an NFL team this past season, and that group could be joined next season by linebacker Gabe Jacas , offensive tackle J.C. Davis , quarterback Luke Altmyer and perhaps other 2025 Illinois alums.

In the meantime, here's a closer look at the trio of former Illini involved in Super Bowl LX:

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks cornerback

The Seahawks' defense is arguably the best in the NFL, and Witherspoon is a big reason why. Despite playing in a career-low 12 games in 2025 (due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1), Witherspoon still earned a Pro Bowl nod for a third consecutive year with another excellent season.

Devon Witherspoon has only allowed just 2 TDs in his coverage all regular season and zero in the playoffs so far.



Worth the 5th overall pick pic.twitter.com/OhPNJdQdwn — Seahawks Lead (@SeahawksLead) February 1, 2026

Devon Witherspoon. Huge play in a huge moment of the NFC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/t1x0q9hlN4 — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) January 26, 2026

Happy 25th birthday, Devon Witherspoon!



His career stats:



• 3 seasons (39 games)

• 226 tackles

• 30 passes defended

• 15 tackles for loss

• 4.5 sacks

• 2 FF, 1 FR

• 2 INTs, 1 TD#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/kVCeKEWeyz — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 11, 2025

Witherspoon was an impact player in all four of his seasons at Illinois, and was arguably the best defensive back in college football in his final year of 2022. Taken with the fifth overall selection in the NFL Draft by the Seahawks three years ago, he has returned every ounce of value on that pick.

He doesn't put up gaudy interception numbers, but Witherspoon is a true No. 1 corner. He is about as steady as they come in coverage, and he excels whenever he has a ball carrier in front of him; Witherspoon is one of the few NFL corners who can bring down just about anyone on his own in the open field.

Tommy DeVito, New England Patriots quarterback

Tommy DeVito didn't begin his college career at Illinois, but he finished it in Champaign, leading the Illini to an 8-5 record in his senior season of 2022.



DeVito didn't hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft, but he signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and eventually found his way onto the field, leading a limited Giants squad to a 3-3 record in his six starts as a rookie.

Tommy DeVito's game-winning drive 🤌



THREE STRAIGHT wins for the Giants.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ngOOJ7xYpJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2023

It wasn't all that long ago that Giants fans were clamoring for ownership to name DeVito the permanent starter, but it never happened. DeVito was squeezed out in New York but quickly found another team, signing with the Pats. He hasn't thrown a pass this season but has been New England's third-string quarterback all year.

Vederian Lowe, New England Patriots offensive lineman

Vederian Lowe was a four-year starter at Illinois who began his NFL career with Minnesota. The Vikings selected Lowe in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and traded him to New England a year later.

Lowe is currently the Patriots' backup left tackle, but he started 13 games two years ago – and even caught a touchdown pass in 2024 against the Los Angeles Rams. Lowe has played in every game for New England this season and is a versatile offensive lineman putting together a rock-solid NFL career.