From Late-Season Slide to Final Four: How Illinois Turned It Around

Illinois is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2005, which is funny because, for much of February and early March, the Illini looked a lot more like a team that might be packing for an early tournament exit than one preparing for college basketball’s biggest stage.



The talent was always obvious. The ceiling was always high. But as the regular season wound down, Illinois kept giving observers reasons to wonder whether any of it would actually matter in March.



Now it does.

The Illini have won four straight games to reach the Final Four, and they have done it by flipping the one thing that seemed most likely to doom them: their defense. A team that spent the final stretch of the season leaking points and inviting chaos is suddenly getting stops, controlling games and looking every bit like a legitimate national title threat. That kind of switch doesn't usually happen this late in the year. But the Illini are living proof that it's called March Madness for a reason.

The end of season collapse

Before this run, Illinois closed the regular season and conference tournament by going just 4-5 over its final nine games. That's not exactly the sort of momentum that makes a fan base start browsing Indianapolis hotel prices with confidence. If anything, it made the Illini look suspiciously like one of those talented-but-aimless teams that everyone spends all year hyping before watching them trip over their own shoelaces in March.

The biggest issue was not that Illinois lost. It was how it lost.

ICYMI: @Sam_Ravech on Illinois 👀



“This team can beat anyone on any given day… the losses have primarily been because of defense. In all seven losses, Illinois has given up an average of 86 points. They’ve really struggled against dynamic guards.”



🎥: https://t.co/95WYeAfJhg pic.twitter.com/rcGvUKOD2c — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 9, 2026

In those five defeats, the Illini allowed an average of 89.4 points. You don't need advanced analytics to understand why that's a pretty awful recipe for postseason survival. Opponents got comfortable too often. Guards got downhill too easily. Defensive possessions dragged on too long. The Illini had too many moments when they looked more interested in trading baskets than getting stops.

That was what made the late-season slide so frustrating: Illinois clearly had the personnel to be much better defensively than what it was showing. The roster had length, size, athleticism and experience. The pieces were sitting right there in plain sight. They just weren't clicking together consistently enough.

The turnaround in March

Then the NCAA Tournament arrived, and Illinois finally started defending like a team that understood the season could end at any moment.



The Illini rolled through Penn, then beat VCU, Houston and Iowa to punch their ticket to the Final Four. Over those four NCAA tournament wins, Illinois has allowed just 59.8 points per game.

That is not a small correction. That is a full-on identity shift.



And it doesn't look like a fluke. Illinois isn't just surviving because somebody happened to have an off shooting night. The Illini have looked sharper, tougher and far more connected defensively. The rotations have been tighter, the effort has been more consistent, and the communication has been much cleaner.

And, crucially, they have sustained it throughout the tournament. Instead of letting games turn into chaotic scoring contests, Illinois has been the team setting the terms. They have even shown a willingness to change coverages and adjust schemes in the middle of games , something they rarely showed during the regular season.

The Illinois on SI bottom line

The most interesting part of all this is that Illinois didn't suddenly become capable of defending in March. The Illini have had the tools to be a very good defensive team all season. Andrej Stojakovic has developed into a strong defender on the wing, giving Illinois a long, versatile piece who can guard multiple spots and make scorers work.

Around him, the roster has always had the size, length and athleticism to bother opponents. Just as important, it's loaded with basketball intelligence. This isn't a team short on feel, awareness or understanding. The Illini have a lot of high-level hoops minds on the floor, guys who can read actions, communicate coverages and make adjustments when things start to break down.

No. 3 Illinois beats No. 2 Houston to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight 🎟️



Watch March Madness on TNT Sports pic.twitter.com/CijC26eDky — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2026

That's what made the inconsistency so frustrating for much of the year. The pieces were always there. On paper, Illinois looked like a team that should be able to defend like the dickens, but for long stretches that ability only showed up in flashes. Even during the 12-game winning streak, the defense wasn't always airtight from start to finish. It could be good, sometimes even great, but it wasn't always something Illinois could fully rely on.

That's where the experience of the season comes in. Illinois has lived through close losses, defensive breakdowns, late-game collapses and the pressure that comes with huge expectations. Sometimes a group has to go through the messy part before it figures out what winning basketball really requires. The Illini may have needed those late-season failures to finally understand what they could no longer afford to do.



And now, instead of flaming out early, they stand two wins away from a national championship.