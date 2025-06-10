How to Watch: Former Illini Golfers at the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is one of the most famous events in golf, and this year Illinois athletics fans will have more reason than usual to tune in. Three former Illini golf stars – Thomas Detry, Bryan Campbell and Jackson Buchanan – are in the field for the 125th edition of the tournament, which will be staged from Thursday to Sunday at Oakmont Country Club just outside Pittsburgh.
While all eyes will be on the favorites, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler – who enters the week on a dominant run – there will be no shortage of other star power. LIV Golf standouts Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are both major threats, and Masters champion Rory McIlroy remains a dangerous contender. Illinois’ trio of alums will hope to make a splash on one of golf’s grandest stages against a stacked field.
Under longtime coach Mike Small, Illinois has quietly built one of the most consistent and respected programs in collegiate golf. That success should be on full display this week. Detry and Campbell, who have both recorded wins on the PGA Tour this season, are bringing momentum and valuable experience to Oakmont.
Buchanan, meanwhile, is fresh off a decorated college career and will be returning to the U.S. Open for the second straight year after again earning his spot through qualifying. The tournament will mark Buchanan's official professional debut.
Fans hoping to follow the Illinois trio can catch all the action live via streaming and national television throughout the weekend. See the full U.S. Open broadcast schedule below.
How to Watch the U.S. Open (ET):
Thursday, June 12: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA); 5-8 p.m. (Peacock)
Friday, June 13: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 1-7 p.m. (NBC); 7-8 p.m. (Peacock)
Saturday, June 14: 10 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, June 15: 9 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-7 p.m. (NBC)