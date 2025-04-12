Illinois Golf Alumnus Makes the Weekend Cut at The Masters
It has been a long road for Brian Campbell to make a name for himself in professional golf after graduating from the University of Illinois in 2015. Campbell – the 2014 Big Ten Player of the Year – turned pro shortly after his time in Champaign, slowly working his way up to the PGA Tour.
Campbell's work has culminated in his best season yet on the Tour (36th in FedEx Cup points, $1.3 million in earnings so far) and his Masters debut. After winning the Mexico Open in February, he became eligible for the tournament and received a coveted invitation. Campbell took advantage with a 1-over 72-73-145 on Thursday and Friday, making the cut to play in the weekend portion of the tournament.
Renowned for its beauty, the Masters also represents a brutal challenge for its participants. The average cut line tends to hover around 3- or 4-over par, according to Yahoo! Sports. The line for this year's tournament was 2-over.
Campbell was joined in making his Masters debut by fellow Illinois golf alum Thomas Detry, who wasn't as fortunate on Augusta's anxiety-inducing track. Detry, who closed out the tournament's first two rounds with a 79-74-153, did not make the weekend cut.
Ranked No. 113 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Campbell, who teed off Saturday at 10:20 a.m. CT, has the opportunity to make some noise in golf's most prestigious event this weekend. Although he has made the cut twice in other major tournaments, he has not yet been able to crack the top 25. Now is as good a time as any.