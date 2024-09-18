Illini Moves Ahead Of Defending National Champs In Power Rankings
No. 24 Illinois is off to the first 3-0 start during the Bret Bielema era.
For a program that has experienced decades of futility, it is slowly trending upward.
A bigger surprise is Fox Sports' latest Big Ten power rankings, posted Monday. The Illini sit at No. 6 ahead of Friday's game against No. 22 Nebraska on Friday (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Fox). More importantly, they are one spot ahead of the defending champion Michigan Wolverines (2-1).
Illinois' ranking is justified. It is one of nine unbeaten teams entering league play. Quarterback Luke Altmyer has yet to throw an interception this season. The defense had stepped up in a big way after a disappointing performance last season when failing to close out one-score games when they mattered most. The Illini rank 33rd in total defense entering Week 4.
The next two games are critical if Illinois wants to make its first bowl berth since 2022, the same year it was ranked for two consecutive weeks in November. It enters Friday night's game as betting underdogs for the second time this season, overcoming then-ranked No. 19 Kansas two weeks ago in Champaign.
Bielema seeks his second win against Nebraska in a four-year span before traveling to State College to face fellow unbeaten Big Ten title contender Penn State a week from Saturday. The Nittany Lions exacted revenge from their 2021 nine-overtime loss by winning in Champaign last season.
If Illinois can pull off two upsets, it's in the drivers seat entering a much-needed bye week before welcoming Purdue to Champaign, whom Bielema has struggled against since arriving in Champaign ahead of the 2021 season.
For now, the Illini can go "as far as they want to," in the words of Bielema. The question remains, though, will they?
