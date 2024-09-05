Illinois' Bret Bielema Explains Rareness Of Week 2 Matchup Vs. Kansas
Coach Bret Bielema is familiar with ranked non-conference games early in the college football season, but it's new for an Illinois program slowly building toward success.
Despite the Illini dropping last season's game against Kansas 34-23, Bielema says there is a different energy entering Saturday night's game (7 p.m. ET, FS1) at Memorial Stadium.
Bielema cited past experiences of playing a ranked non-conference opponent this early in the season. He mentioned a 13-10 victory against Fresno State in September of 2008 as one of the few times he was put in this scenario.
"To play a ranked non-conference opponent this time of the schedule is pretty rare," Bielema said. "Even in my coaching career, being in this league for as long as I have been, we've had ranked opponents early on."
Bielema views Illinois versus Kansas as a potentially significant turning point for both programs.
"When this schedule was created back in the day, Kansas was in a different place. Illinois was in a different place," Bielema said. "They probably threw these two teams together thinking two conferences that are going to be good matchups. Obviously, there's been a change in both programs, thankfully for the better. I'm excited to see where it goes."
Bielema said Illinois' home crowd environment could play a factor. It's the team's first sellout since 2016 and the second of three home games to begin the season.
Illinois last began a season 2-0 in 2019, the program's lone bowl appearance under then-coach Lovie Smith.
