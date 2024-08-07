Illinois Fighting Illini’s Path To Success Viewed As Challenge By Major Outlet
The college football season is less than a month away.
For coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini program, the schedule could face some uphill battles in 2024.
Illinois was listed as part of a group of schools with the hardest slates in college football, coming in at No. 18 out of 25, according to ESPN and confirmed by On3 Tuesday.
The ranking is justified considering that Illinois will travel to Penn State and newly-minted Big Ten foe Oregon, on top of trips to Nebraska and a neutral site game at Wrigley Field against Northwestern. Penn State and Oregon are two of the favorites to challenge Ohio State and Michigan for the conference crown.
Illinois finished 5-7 last season, suffering losses to the Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers, both at home. To make matters even tougher, the Wildcats, who were projected to finish with no less than two wins, made a bowl game in David Braun’s first season (including a win against the Illini in Week 12) eliminating them from bowl contention.
The 2024 slate could go one of two different ways for Bielema and company – upward or downward. Illinois opens the schedule with three-straight home games also getting the Wolverines at home, the same day (Oct. 19) that Memorial Stadium will be dedicated for its 100-year anniversary.
If Illinois begins 3-0, all signs point to a minimum six-win season at best. The program sees returns from top players, including Josh McCray, Luke Altmyer, Pat Bryant and Seth Coleman, to name a few.
The season gets underway Aug. 29 (9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT) on Big Ten Network against Eastern Illinois, a lone Thursday night tilt for the program.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99