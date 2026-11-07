First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 3 Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Illinois has opened the season in dominant fashion, cruising to blowout victories over Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn. But after two relatively comfortable outings, the Illini are about to face a significant step up in competition.

No. 3 Illinois (2-0) will travel to Lubbock to face No. 19 Texas Tech (2-0) on Tuesday (7 p.m. CT, Peacock) in what should be its toughest test of the young season.

The matchup is a rematch of last season's thrilling 81-77 Illinois victory, when Texas Tech superstar JT Toppin torched the Illini for 35 points and 11 rebounds. However, Toppin remains sidelined with a torn ACL, meaning the Illini won't have to deal with the player who nearly single-handedly spoiled their night last November.

Texas Tech at a glance

The Red Raiders are entering their fourth season under head coach Grant McCasland, who has transformed Texas Tech into a consistent Big 12 contender.

Tech opened its season with a comfortable 76-42 victory over Jackson State, but things weren't quite as smooth against Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats cut the deficit to just six points in the second half before the Red Raiders eventually pulled away.



Not exactly the kind of performance that strikes fear into the hearts of Final Four contenders.

The Red Raiders on the court

Key players

The biggest name missing is undoubtedly Toppin, who absolutely tormented Illinois last November with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks. His absence is a massive relief for an Illinois defense that probably still has nightmares about him.



But Texas Tech has plenty of talent remaining, including a familiar face in former Illini guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.

After spending two seasons in Champaign, Gibbs-Lawhorn transferred to UNLV, where he blossomed into one of the Mountain West's best scorers. He averaged 20.7 points last season and connected on 101 three-pointers before transferring to Texas Tech.

Another dangerous weapon is senior guard Donovan Atwell, one of the nation's premier perimeter shooters. Atwell knocked down a school-record 130 three-pointers last season, making him someone Illinois cannot afford to leave open.

The Red Raiders also added Wyoming transfer Damarion Dennis, who erupted for 22 points in the season opener, along with Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis, who contributed 15 points, five assists and six steals.

Texas Tech Offense

Texas Tech's offense relies heavily on ball screens, allowing its guards to attack downhill and create open looks for shooters on the perimeter. The Red Raiders operate in a five-out system, spreading the floor and forcing opposing defenses to cover plenty of ground.

The Red Raiders certainly aren't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. With several capable shooters on the roster, Texas Tech looks to stretch opposing defenses and capitalize on any open looks from deep

Without JT Toppin dominating the paint, Texas Tech will rely more heavily on its guards to generate offense.



The Red Raiders have plenty of players capable of creating their own shots, but their success will largely depend on how effectively they can penetrate the defense and find open shooters.



For Illinois, limiting dribble penetration and closing out on shooters will be key to slowing down this offense.

Texas Tech Defense

On the defensive end, Texas Tech is slightly undersized compared to most power-conference opponents.



The tallest player in its starting lineup is a 6-foot-10 freshman, while the next tallest stands at just 6-foot-6. That lack of size can leave the Red Raiders vulnerable in the paint, particularly against teams with a strong interior presence.

To compensate, Texas Tech relies heavily on defensive pressure and quick rotations. The Red Raiders constantly pressure the ball, looking to disrupt opposing offenses and force turnovers.



They also do an excellent job rotating on the backside, helping prevent easy baskets when opponents break down the initial defense.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech matchup

After two relatively comfortable victories, Illinois finally gets an opportunity to prove its early offensive dominance translates against legitimate competition.

The Illini have looked borderline unstoppable offensively, but playing a ranked opponent on the road is a completely different animal.

Texas Tech's backcourt is talented enough to create problems, particularly if Gibbs-Lawhorn or Atwell gets hot from beyond the arc. The Red Raiders also possess a significant home-court advantage in Lubbock.

Still, Illinois should have a considerable advantage inside without Toppin patrolling the paint. If the Illini continue moving the ball effectively and dominating the glass, they have every reason to feel confident.

Texas Tech certainly won't make things easy, but after watching Toppin single-handedly terrorize Illinois last season, Illini fans can probably agree on one thing: It's nice knowing the biggest problem in Lubbock won't be wearing No. 15.