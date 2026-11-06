Sometimes a game's final score can be deceiving, and that was precisely the case in the Illinois women's basketball 2026-27 season opener against Detroit Mercy on Wednesday in Champaign. Although the No. 23 Illini soundly beat the Titans in the end, 84-50, the action was more competitive than anyone might expect in a 34-point blowout.

In fact, Illinois (1-0) was up just 36-32 at the half. The Illini pulled away after the break, but few expected Detroit Mercy (1-1) to give Illinois even 20 consecutive minutes of tough play on its State Farm Center floor.



Illini coach Shauna Green was asked about her message to the team at halftime, and based on her sarcastic tone, it sounded like the message likely had something of an edge.

I asked #Illini head coach Shauna Green how animated she was in her halftime locker room speech after 15 turnovers and several missed layups:



"I was nice and calm. No swear words at all," she said jokingly. "I actually thought I was pretty calm in there for how bad we played." pic.twitter.com/9FhqDDZYk6 — Noah Cowell (@cowell_noah) November 5, 2026

It worked, because whatever was said at halftime, Green's Illini came out of the locker room with their own edge against the Titans. Illinois outscored Detroit Mercy 48-18 in the second half.



It's a lesson better learned now, against mid-majors in November, rather than in the teeht of conference play. The Big Ten simply has too many good teams to play a first half like Illinois did and get away with it – especially if Green's crew plans to fulfill some of the highest expectations the program has seen in decades.

Berry Wallace Cearah Parchment make Illini history

Illinois brought back all five of its starters from last season, and even though it didn't necessarily look like it in the first half, the Illini eventually got it going. Not surprisingly, it was Berry Wallace and Cearah Parachment who brought a lot of that "go" to the game.

Wallace and Parchment both finished with a double-double, and the pair became the first Illini duo to record a 20-point double-double in 13 years.

What a showing in last night's opener‼️



Berry Wallace and Cearah Parchment each recorded a 20-point double-double in the win! pic.twitter.com/83ahPVcoSw — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) November 5, 2026

Parchment finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Wallace had 21 points and 11 boards.

Illinois' slow start prevents reserves from earning many minutes

The general consensus was this game was going to be a runaway for the Illini. But it took much longer than expected for Illinois to put much distance between itself and Detroit Mercy on the scoreboard.



As a result, Green wasn't able to dip into her bench as deep as she might have hoped. That might not seem like a big deal with 30-some games ahead of the Illini, but it's a missed opportunity.

Why? Because at some point during the season, Illinois is going to need a reserve or two to step up and play meaningful minutes. Whether that's because of an injury or foul trouble or just a stinker of a game from a usually reliable source, it's bound to happen from time to time in the coming months.

It's definitely preferred to evaluate deeper reserves during the non-conference portion of the season than after the start of conference play.



Illinois has its fair share of games before the Big Ten schedule tips off, but Green surely wants every chance she can get to determine what she has all the way down the roster – and under the right circumstances.

Next up

The Illini's next game is at home against Southern on Saturday. Tip-off from the State Farm Center is scheduled for 2 p.m., and game action will be streamed on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).