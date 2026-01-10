How to Watch Illinois WBB vs. Penn State: TV, Tip-Off Time, More

Illinois women’s basketball (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will head back on the road for a Big Ten matchup against Penn State on Sunday (2 p.m. CT, BTN) looking to reset after a challenging stretch in the schedule. The Illini have dropped two games in a row, but those results came against some of the league’s (and nation's) toughest competition. Now Illinois gets an opportunity to turn the page and steady itself as conference play continues to grind forward.

Playing at Penn State presents its own challenges, as road games in the Big Ten rarely come easy. Still, this matchup offers a chance for the Illini to regain their footing and clean up some of the late-game execution that plagued them in the losses. With a bounce-back performance in mind, Illinois will aim to handle its business in a hostile environment and get back into the win column.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 3-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-9, 0-5)

Big Ten conference matchup When: Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. CT Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania TV/streaming: B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, click here . For more information, visit bigtenplus.com .)

B1G+ (Annual pass: $89.99; Monthly pass: $12.99/month. Use code "BESTDEAL50" for 50 percent off an annual pass. To purchase a subscription, . For more information, visit .) Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); Fighting Illini Productions ; Varsity Network App

(Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM); ; Last week: Illinois has gone 0-2 since last Sunday, falling in competitive road games against ranked opponents in Michigan State and Ohio State. Penn State went 0-2 in the past week, losing a 74-73 heartbreaker at Wisconsin before being blown out 105-65 at home by No. 9 Michigan.

Illinois has gone 0-2 since last Sunday, falling in competitive road games against ranked opponents in Michigan State and Ohio State. Penn State went 0-2 in the past week, losing a 74-73 heartbreaker at Wisconsin before being blown out 105-65 at home by No. 9 Michigan. Series history: Illinois is 19-40 all time against Penn State, but the Illini are currently on a three-game winning streak, including a 67-55 triumph in the teams' most recent meeting, last Feb. 13 in Champaign.

What to know about Penn State

The Nittany Lions have struggled mightily to gain traction in women’s college basketball in recent years. The program has not reached the NCAA Tournament in over a decade, and last season’s 1-17 finish in Big Ten play underscored just how steep the rebuild has been. That trend has carried into this year, with Penn State opening conference action at 0-5 and still searching for consistency on both ends of the floor. Results have been hard to come by, and prolonged scoring droughts and defensive breakdowns have often put the Nittany Lions behind early.

Still, this is not a roster devoid of talent. Penn State has two legitimate offensive focal points that demand attention, starting with sophomore guard Kiyomi McMiller, who is averaging 18.9 points per game and has quickly emerged as one of the more dynamic scorers in the league. McMiller is capable of creating her own shot at all three levels and can keep Penn State afloat for stretches when the offense bogs down.

Inside, junior center Gracie Merkle has been equally productive, pouring in 18.8 points per contest while serving as PSU's primary interior presence. Merkle’s ability to score on the block and draw fouls makes her a constant problem if allowed to establish position early.



For Illinois, the path back to its winning ways starts with limiting those two options – containing McMiller on the perimeter and making Merkle work for every touch inside. If the Illini can do that while avoiding self-inflicted mistakes, this matchup sets up as a strong opportunity to reassert control in Big Ten play.