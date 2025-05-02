Illinois Men's Golf Score Big in Big Ten Postseason Awards
Illinois has been the class of Big Ten men’s golf in recent years, and the program continued its growing tradition of excellence with a strong showing in the 2025 Big Ten postseason awards, as announced by the conference Thursday.
The Fighting Illini placed three golfers – Jackson Buchanan, Max Herendeen and Ryan Voois – on the All-Big Ten first team, the most of any school in the conference.
Buchanan (who on Tuesday won the national Byron Nelson Award) and Herendeen were both named unanimous All-Big Ten selections, while Voois joined them to complete a trio that pushed Illinois to a second place finish at the Big Ten Championships.
With Voois and Herendeen both likely returning to Champaign next season, the Illini should have plenty of potential to add more hardware to their trophy case.
Additionally, Illinois freshmen Jake Birdwell and Trey Marrion were named to the inaugural Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Their inclusion highlights the program’s strong pipeline of emerging talent and bright future.
Also, sophomore Ethan Wilson was recognized as Illinois’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. The award highlights student-athletes who display exceptional character, academic standing and contributions beyond competition. Wilson's work on and off the course made him a worthy recipient of the honor.
While UCLA swept the individual awards and team title in its first season in the Big Ten (Pablo Ereño won Big Ten Golfer of the Year), Illinois once again demonstrated its depth and strength across all classes. With a core group of veterans and rising freshmen, coach Mike Small’s program remains firmly among the Big Ten elite and is well-positioned for continued success on the national stage.
Ahead of them, the Illini still have the 2025 NCAA Championship – specifically the Urbana Regional on May 12-14 at their Atkins Golf Club home course.