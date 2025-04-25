Illini now

Illinois Men's Golf Races Out to Hot Start at Big Ten Championships

Sophomore Max Herendeen helped the Illini jump out to an early lead at the Big Ten Championships in Baltimore

May 30, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; University of Illinois golfer Jerry Ji hits on the tenth fairway during the NCAA Men's Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After finishing second in the Big Ten Men's Golf Championships a year ago, Illinois is looking to reclaim its perch atop the conference this weekend in Baltimore. The No. 13-ranked Illini got off to a hot start Friday in Round 1 of the tournament, finishing a combined 10 under par and holding a seven-shot lead going into the weekend.

Illinois coach Mike Small, who is in Year 25 leading the program, got strong contributions from sophomores Max Herendeen and Ryan Voois. Herendeen fired off the low round of the day at 7 under par, while Voois shot an impressive 3-under, putting him in a tie for third place.

Small has gotten used to winning in Champaign, leading the Illini to the NCAA Championships 17 times in his 24 years, and has helped develop some extremely talented players. Illinois won eight Big Ten Men's Golf Championships in a row before seeing its streaks snapped a year ago.

Small has another high-performing group this year, led by 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year Jackson Buchanan. The Illini are the second-highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, trailing only No. 12 UCLA.

Even on a day when Buchanan struggled (by his standards) – he shot 2 over par and was tied for 41st place – the Illini were able to rally and finish 7 shots in front of second place Indiana. Headed into the second round of the three-day tournament, the Illini are poised to retake pole position in the Big Ten again.

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

