Illinois Golf Alum Nick Hardy Fires Another Steady Round at 3M Open
Illinois men’s golf remained in the national spotlight for another weekend this summer as former Illini standout Nick Hardy continued his steady play at the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. The 2018 Big Ten champion posted a second 4-under 67 on Saturday, bringing his tournament total to 9-under through 54 holes and keeping him in the mix for a strong finish.
Hardy’s third round was a model of control and efficiency. He carded just one bogey on the day and found a rhythm early, thanks to sharp iron play and consistent putting. While players like Kurt Kitayama and Akshay Bhatia surged up the leaderboard with rounds of 60 and 63 respectively, Hardy remained composed and held his position, ending the day in a tie for 42nd. Though he isn't realistically in the hunt for the title, Hardy, a Northbrook native, is in position to close out the week on a high note.
It has been a grind of a season for Hardy, who has made just six cuts in 2025 and continues to search for his first PGA Tour victory. But a strong showing this weekend in familiar territory – in Big Ten country – could provide a much-needed spark. With momentum on his side and confidence building, Hardy is poised to make the most of Sunday’s final round.
Although he enters the day nine shots off the lead, a low number in the final round could vault Hardy up the leaderboard and inject life into the second half of his season. The Illinois alum teed off at 8:40 a.m. CT, aiming to cap a promising week at TPC Twin Cities.