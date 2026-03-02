Three Observations From Illinois WBB's 78-73 Defeat to Minnesota

Illinois women's basketball (19-10, 9-9 Big Ten) saw its regular season come to a close Sunday with a 78-73 loss to No. 22 Minnesota, and the game felt like a condensed version of what this team has been at different points all year: tough, capable of big runs and still searching for the clean execution that turns “good fight” into “good win.”

The Illini trailed by as many as 15, battled all the way back to tie it late at 70-70 and then watched the finish slip away – again – as Minnesota made the handful of plays that decide tight Big Ten games.

1) Minnesota dominated the glass

Start with the most obvious number: Minnesota won the rebounding battle 39-25, including 12 offensive rebounds. That’s a massive margin, and it usually shows up in the score the same way it did here: more chances, more free throws and more control of the game’s rhythm.

Even if Illinois forced a miss, Minnesota too often extended possessions and kept pressure on the Illini defense. Those extra opportunities add up quickly – especially against a ranked team that doesn’t need many favors. Minnesota also got to the line a ton (20-for-24), and while not every free throw stems from an offensive rebound, the overall physical advantage Minnesota had inside is hard to ignore when you see both the rebounding gap and the free-throw volume.

2) The Illini never quit

Illinois could have folded when the deficit hit 15, especially in the final regular-season game when a ranked opponent is dictating the physicality. Instead, the Illini kept pushing. They chipped away throughout the second half, won the fourth quarter 23-20 and eventually tied the game at 70-70 late. That alone says something about the team’s mentality heading into postseason play.

The scoring was spread out, too, which is usually a good sign. Berry Wallace (15 points) led the way, while Aaliyah Guyton (14), Cearah Parchment (13) and Destiny Jackson (13) all reached double figures. Off the bench, Maddie Webber was a huge boost, finishing with 14 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-2 from three.

And Illinois did shoot it well from deep – 10-for-19 (52.6 percent) – which makes the final score sting a little more. When you hit threes at that clip and have four starters in double figures, you’re usually in position to win.

3) For the second consecutive game, the game was lost in the final minute

Illinois did the hard part. It erased a 15-point deficit and tied the game at 70-70 late. But once again, the final stretch didn’t have enough clean, decisive possessions. The Illini didn’t execute sharply enough on offense, didn’t generate the kind of shot quality needed in winning time, and Minnesota took advantage with timely scoring and free throws.

MARA SILENCES THE CROWD 🤫



That’s now two straight games for the Illini when they have been right there late and haven’t been able to close the deal. The effort is not the issue. The belief is not the issue. The next step – the one that matters in March – is turning those final two minutes into your best basketball, not your most tense. With the Big Ten Tournament up next, that’s the challenge staring Illinois in the face.