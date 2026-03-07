Three Observations From Illinois Women's Basketball's 64-58 Loss to Iowa

Illinois’ Big Ten Tournament run ran out of gas in the semifinals Friday night, as the Illini fell 64-58 to Iowa in a game that felt like it was decided by fresh legs early and dictated by pride late. Playing for the third time in the tournament, Illinois looked a step slow out of the gate against a Hawkeyes team making its postseason debut after having earned a bye. The Illini dug themselves a hole, but to their credit, they didn’t let the night get away from them without one last push.

1. Tired legs showed up early

Illinois on Friday looked exactly like a team playing its third game in three days. The Illini scored only 11 points in the first quarter and 27 in the first half, while Iowa came out sharper, quicker and more physical. The Hawkeyes were efficient from the field, and a lot of that early success came from simply being fresher and more decisive.

Illinois, meanwhile, never really found an offensive rhythm until late. The Illini shot just 21-for-63 (33.3 percent) from the field and 5-for-22 (22.7 percent) from three-point range, and outside of Jasmine Brown-Hagger’s 22 points, consistent scoring was hard to find. Cearah Parchment went 1-for-7, Berry Wallace needed 17 shots to get her 13 points, and the team simply didn't have much juice in the opening half. That isn't surprising given the circumstances, but it was still costly against a rested Iowa team.

2. Illinois showed fight late

Even when it appeared that the game was slipping away for good, Illinois kept competing. That was probably the most encouraging part of the night for Shauna Green and her squad. The Illini put together a 15-0 run late to make the final score much more respectable, and to at least put a little pressure on Iowa down the stretch.

That push said a lot about this group. Illinois could have folded after falling behind by double digits, especially with heavy minutes piling up on key players. Instead, the Illini kept defending, kept attacking and kept giving themselves a chance. Brown-Hagger was once again huge, and Destiny Jackson added 10 points and six assists. Maddie Webber chipped in nine off the bench as well. The comeback ultimately came too late, but the response still mattered. There is value in a team refusing to quit when the tank is close to empty.

3. The Illini paid for their regular-season mistakes

The young Illini did themselves no favors during the regular season, and that caught up to them Friday. Illinois let several winnable games slip away late this year, and those missed chances kept the Illini from earning a bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Instead of getting extra rest, they had to play their third game in three days against an Iowa team that was fresh and fully dialed into the opponent in front of it.

That disadvantage showed up right away. Iowa had more energy, more rhythm and cleaner execution, especially early on as the Hawkeyes grabbed control. Still, this game was also a reminder of what Green’s group can be. Even on tired legs, they kept battling and showed they can compete with a team that looks like a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That is what makes those late regular-season stumbles so frustrating. A few better finishes may have completely changed this March path.

Now the Illini will regroup and turn their attention to the Big Dance, where last season's win – the program's first in 25 years – is beginning to look not like a flash in the pan but the start of something enduringly bright.