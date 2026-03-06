Three Observations From Illinois Women's Basketball's 71-69 Win Over Michigan State

Illinois had plenty of chances this season to steal a close game late, only to watch execution, experience or composure slip away in the final minutes. On Thursday against No. 18 Michigan State, the Illini finally flipped that script in a 71-69 win over the Spartans in the second round of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Making just enough winning plays down the stretch to finish what it started, Illinois (21-10, 9-9 Big Ten) survived a 30-point night from Kennedy Blair and earning one of its better wins of the season. It was not perfect, and there are still areas that could become problems, but this was the kind of game the Illini had been waiting to close.

1. Illinois finally finished a close game

This was the biggest takeaway, and probably the most encouraging one. Illinois has been in these situations before, but this time it was organized and confident when the game got tight. With about 1:30 left and the Illini nursing a two-point lead, they came out of an out-of-bounds dead-ball situation and got exactly what they needed: a well-designed set that freed up Destiny Jackson for a layup. It was a calm, composed answer in a moment in which Illinois has too often rushed or stalled.

Then came another winning play. With the Illini again protecting a two-point edge, Berry Wallace got a nice action called for her and drew a foul, cashing in at the line. Those were not bailout plays or broken-possession miracles. They were good late-game sequences, run with purpose – and Illinois executed them. Against a ranked team (and one that got the best of Illinois in their regular-season meeting), that matters. And for a young club that has learned some hard lessons late in games, it was a surge of progress.

2. The Illini offense was extremely balanced

Illinois did not rely on one player to carry it. Cearah Parchment led the way with 15 points, Destiny Jackson added 14, Maddie Webber scored 13 off the bench, Jasmine Brown-Hagger had 12 and Berry Wallace chipped in 11. That kind of balance is hard to guard, and it helped Illinois shoot an impressive 25-for-49 (51.0 percent) from the field and 6-for-14 (42.9 percent) from three.

The bench contribution from Webber also stood out. 37 minutes and 13 points from a reserve is huge in a game like this, especially in a back-to-back. Even when Michigan State made its pushes, the Illini had enough creators and enough shot-making to avoid the offensive drought that has doomed them at times this year.

3. Rebounding and interior defense remain concerns for Illinois

As important as this win was, it was not a flawless performance. Michigan State won the rebounding battle 33-22 and grabbed 11 offensive boards. Kennedy Blair also torched Illinois for 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting. That's the kind of interior production that can hold any team back against top competition.

So, yes, Illinois finally closed the deal, and that is absolutely the headline. But this game was also a reminder that the Illini still have to clean up a few areas. The good news is that they did not let those weaknesses define the ending. For once, Illinois took the hit, responded and made the final plays anyway. It was a huge milestone for an extremely young, emerging Illini squad that will move on to face No. 2 seed Iowa in the tournament semifinal on Friday (6:30 p.m. CT, BTN).