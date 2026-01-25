Three Observations From Illinois Women's Basketball's 81-75 Loss to Nebraska

Illinois dug itself a sizable hole in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday and ultimately couldn’t climb all the way out, falling 81-75 to No. 24 Nebraska in a game that told two very different stories by halftime.



The Illini struggled badly early, scoring just 23 points in the first half and leaning almost entirely on Berry Wallace to keep things from completely unraveling. In the second half, they showed more fight, better energy and a glimpse of what they can be when multiple pieces are engaged – but the damage had already been done. Against a solid Nebraska team, that slow start proved costly.

1. The first half put Illinois in an impossible position

Illinois simply couldn't muster enough early offense to survive a road environment as challenging as that of Pinnacle Bank Arena. Outside Wallace, production was almost nonexistent in the opening half, which allowed Nebraska to control the tempo and build a comfortable cushion. The Cornhuskers' ability to get to the free-throw line and finish efficiently inside made every empty Illinois possession hurt even more.

Final from Lincoln.



Back in State Farm Center on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/pEnpYdvmMZ — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 24, 2026

When you eke out just 23 points in a half and fall behind by double digits on the road, you’re basically demanding near-perfect basketball the rest of the way. Illinois didn’t play terribly overall, but the margin for error disappeared early. The Illini showed in the second half that they can compete with Nebraska – but games like this underline how critical it is to avoid extended scoring droughts, especially away from home.

2. Wallace carried the offense when it desperately needed it

If there was a bright spot for Illinois, it was yet another banger of a performance from Wallace. She was aggressive, confident and willing to take on the scoring load when no one else could find a rhythm. Her shot-making kept the Illini from completely losing contact with the game and gave her club something to work with in the second half.

Wallace gets to 20 points with the putback!



3Q 7:57 | Illini 30, Nebraska 45 pic.twitter.com/xCb8fqJIqj — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 24, 2026

Wallace’s ability to score in multiple ways stood out, but the bigger takeaway is how much Illinois needed that effort just to stay afloat. When one player is forced to do that much early, it speaks both to her toughness and the need for greater offensive balance. Illinois will need more consistent scoring options alongside Wallace to flip results like this on the road.

3. The second-half response showed resilience

To Illinois’ credit, they emerged from halftime looking like a different team. The Illini played with more urgency, found better looks on offense and slowly chipped away at Nebraska’s lead. The comeback push demonstrated composure and self-belief, especially after such a rough opening 20 minutes.

Big trey from Webber late



4Q 4:48 | Illini 54, Nebraska 66 pic.twitter.com/Gjb9b1QcAM — Illinois Women's Basketball (@IlliniWBB) January 24, 2026

That said, the second-half rally also underscored the core problem: Illinois shouldn’t need a comeback just to be competitive. Playing from behind limits flexibility, shortens rotations and forces tougher shots late. The response was encouraging, but the lesson is clear: Illinois has to bring that second-half energy from the opening tip if it's going to turn close road losses into wins.