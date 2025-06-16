U.S. Open Day 4 Recap: Illinois Golf Alum Thomas Detry Finishes Strong
The 125th U.S. Open came to a close Sunday at Oakmont Country Club, wrapping up one of the toughest tests in recent major championship memory. Although the leaderboard saw dramatic shifts throughout the final round, former Illinois standout Thomas Detry remained steady and finished off a strong showing on one of golf’s grandest stages.
Detry carded a 3-over 73 on Sunday, bringing his tournament total to 8-over, which earned him a tie for 23rd. It marks another rock-solid result in what has been a breakout season for Belgium's Detry, who earlier this year picked up his first PGA Tour win and now adds a top-25 finish in one of golf’s four majors.
His final round mirrored much of his week – gritty, composed and filled with flashes of brilliance. Detry traded birdies and bogeys throughout the front nine, but like many in the field, he found Oakmont’s back nine a difficult closing stretch. Still, he avoided major blowups and managed the course where others faltered.
Although he never quite made a run at the leaders on Sunday (J.J. Spaun won the tournament at 1-under), Detry turned in a performance at Oakmont that solidified his growing reputation as one of the most consistent rising talents on tour. He finished ahead of some of golf's biggest names and handled one of the game's most difficult courses with poise and control.
For Illinois golf fans, Detry’s top-25 finish served as a reminder of the program’s growing impact on the national stage. He wasn’t the only former Illini in the field this week – Brian Campbell and Jackson Buchanan also earned spots in the championship, showcasing the depth of talent developed in Champaign.
As Detry continues his breakout season, he’ll carry with him the momentum of a strong U.S. Open performance and the confidence that he belongs among the game’s elite when the stakes are highest.