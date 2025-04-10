Illinois Golf Alumni Make Their Masters Tournament Debuts Thursday
Thomas Detry is in his third year on the PGA Tour and already has recorded 10 top-10 finishes, two runner-ups and a tournament win – plus almost $10 million in prize money – but this week entered uncharted territory.
Detry, a 32-year-old from Belgium and a University of Illinois golf alum, on Thursday got his first start at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
The 2013 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 2015 Big Ten Golfer of the Year, Detry has gotten off to an excellent start on the Tour this season, highlighted by his win at the WM Phoenix Open in February. Hustling to get into conversations with Scottie Scheffler, Rory Mcilroy and the world's other top golfers, Detry has a chance to make another move forward with a strong performance over the next few days.
Detry, ranked 27th in the Official World Golf Rankings, has experience competing in other big tournaments, but this week will be his first appearance on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National. Known for its tricky slopes and fast greens, the historic course can be very difficult for even golf's elite class, let alone a first-timer.
That said, Detry is currently playing his best golf, with four top-25 finishes so far in 2025, netting him $2,757,678 in earnings on the year. Detry has competed in major tournaments before, notably finishing fourth in the PGA Championship at Valhalla and competing in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst last season.
Detry arrived in Augusta on Saturday night and played his first 18 holes on the competition course – nine on Sunday and nine on Monday – to ease into a week that could be the biggest yet in his career.
Joining Detry in his first Masters appearance is Brian Campbell, a fellow Illinois golf alum. Campbell is making his fourth major championship start after also collecting his first PGA Tour win this season, at the Mexico Open in February.