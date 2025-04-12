Illinois Lands Iowa Transfer and Daughter of Former Indiana All-American
Shauna Green continues to build up the Illinois women's basketball program entering her fourth year at the helm, and in her latest move she has added a newcomer with one heckuva proven Big Ten portfolio.
Aaliyah Guyton, a 5-foot-7-inch sophomore guard from Peoria, Illinois, has transferred from Iowa to Illinois, Green announced Saturday.
"I chose Illinois because of the strong sense of community, the incredible growth opportunities and the chance to be part of something meaningful alongside an amazing team and staff," Guyton said of her move to Champaign.
Guyton, who averaged 4.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 16.3 minutes over 29 games as a freshman, is a sharpshooter who may immediately plug into the Illini lineup in 2025-26. She's a sharpshooter (28-for-75 on three-pointers – 37.3 percent – at Iowa) whose experience should pay dividends on what figures to be a very young Illinois club.
"I am absolutely thrilled to have Aaliyah join our family," Green said. "We have known Aaliyah and her family for years. We know the type of person, worker and player that she is. Aaliyah brings Big Ten experience to us and the ability to lead our team at the point guard position. She can score at all three levels, and she is an elite defender, which is critical in our system."
Guyton had been the No. 57 overall prospect in the women's high school class of 2024, according to ESPN HoopGurlz, as well as the No. 1 player in Illinois, according to PrepGirlsHoops.com.
She is also the daughter of A.J. Guyton, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Indiana and, in 2000, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a national All-American.
Illinois on SI recruiting take: Guyton will likely be locked in a battle for starting point guard duties as soon as sumer basketball begins, with five-star freshman lead guard Destiny Jackson set to join the Illini as well. It's possible that they could play minutes together, with Guyton spotting up off the ball, or in a tandem role.
In any case, Guyton's arrival boosts Green's already excellent incoming class of newcomers into perhaps on of the top five in women's college hoops this offseason.