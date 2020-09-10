SI.com
MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 9):  Dickerson Gets Another Hit in Giants' Win, Average Up 78 Points

Tom Brew

There are five former Indiana baseball players currently on major-league roster, and we update what they do every day in our "Hoosiers in the Pros'' daily roundup.

Here's what was going on Wednesday night, plus links to the best of the baseball stories from Sports Illustrated, and links to scores, schedules and standings.

Hoosiers in the Pros for Wednesday

  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson had a pinch-hit single that drove in a run in the sixth inning of the Giants' 10-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Giants are now 23-21 after the win, their fifth in a row. They are 8-2 since Aug. 29, and Dickerson has been a big reason why. Dickerson is 15-for-33 (a .454 average) is his last 10 games and has raised his bating average from .195 to .273 since Aug. 29.
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar did not pitch in the Giants' 10-1 win. The left-handed rookie has gone 10 consecutive outings without giving up a run.
  • Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs: Schwarber was 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the Cubs' 3-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. His batting average is down to .210 after his recent struggles, where he's just 1-for-21 in his last six games. The Cubs are now 25-19 and have a 2.5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.
  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: Slegers and the Rays had the day off on Wednesday. They are 28-15, which is still good for the best record in the American League. They have a four-game lead in the AL East over the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 10-day injury list last Wednesday with a left hip impingement. He is eligible to return on Sept. 12.

Best baseball stories of the day

  • WILDFIRES EERIE SETTING: The out-of-control wildfires in Northern California make of an eerie scene at games in Oakland and San Francisco. CLICK HERE
  • BRAVES SCORE 29: Here are the quirkiest facts from the Braves' wild night on Wednesday, when they scored 29 runs against the Miami Marlins. CLICK HERE

MLB scores, schedule and standings

Follow our "Hoosiers in the Pros'' updates every day at HoosiersNow.com

