MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 9):  Dickerson Gets Another Hit in Giants' Win, Average Up 78 Points

There are five former Indiana baseball players currently on major-league roster, and we update what they do every day in our "Hoosiers in the Pros'' daily roundup.

Here's what was going on Wednesday night, plus links to the best of the baseball stories from Sports Illustrated, and links to scores, schedules and standings.

Hoosiers in the Pros for Wednesday

Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson had a pinch-hit single that drove in a run in the sixth inning of the Giants' 10-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Giants are now 23-21 after the win, their fifth in a row. They are 8-2 since Aug. 29, and Dickerson has been a big reason why. Dickerson is 15-for-33 (a .454 average) is his last 10 games and has raised his bating average from .195 to .273 since Aug. 29.

Best baseball stories of the day

WILDFIRES EERIE SETTING: The out-of-control wildfires in Northern California make of an eerie scene at games in Oakland and San Francisco. CLICK HERE

The out-of-control wildfires in Northern California make of an eerie scene at games in Oakland and San Francisco. BRAVES SCORE 29: Here are the quirkiest facts from the Braves' wild night on Wednesday, when they scored 29 runs against the Miami Marlins. CLICK HERE

MLB scores, schedule and standings

