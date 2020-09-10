Atlanta set a National League record for runs in the modern era, scoring 29 times against the Marlins Wednesday night. Here are our favorite nuggets

Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez allowed no hits and struck out two in a scoreless first inning against the Braves Wednesday. Then, all hell broke loose.

The Braves beat Miami, 29-9, Wednesday night, racking up all kinds of incredible offensive feats in the process. Here are a few of our favorites:

• The Braves’ 29 runs are the most by a National League team since 1897, and is one shy of the modern MLB record set by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 22, 2007.

• This is the seventh time the Braves have scored 20 or more runs in franchise history. The last instance was on Oct. 5, 2001—also against the Marlins.

• The franchise’s previous scoring high came in the opener of a doubleheader on Sept. 2, 1957, when the then-Milwaukee Braves beat the Cubs, 23-10. Hank Aaron had six RBIs in that game, and the Braves went on to win the World Series that year in seven games over the Yankees.

• Would you believe a 20-run game would feature a save? Bryse Wilson picked up his first career save by pitching the final four innings of the game, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

• Adam Duvall had a night for the ages. Playing in his 115th game with the Braves, he hit three home runs in a contest for the second time in eight days, becoming the first player in franchise history to have multiple three-homer games for his career.

• Duvall’s nine RBIs on the night tied a franchise record. The last Braves player to drive in nine runs was a pitcher—Tony Cloninger, who hit two grand slams against the Giants on July 3, 1966.

• Duvall is now the second player ever to drive in nine runs while batting seventh, tying the record set by Red Sox third baseman Jim Tabor on July 4, 1966, in the second leg of a doubleheader. Tabor also homered three times in that game.

• Marlins pitchers had allowed just seven home runs in the team’s previous eight games, with a team ERA of 2.85. Miami’s quintet of pitchers gave up seven homers in eight innings on Wednesday, with an ERA of...well, more than 2.85.

• This was the second time in his career that Tommy Milone started a game in which his team has scored 20 or more runs, and both times he picked up a no-decision.

• The Braves’ barrage stole the thunder from the Brewers’ 19-0 win over the Tigers. The 48 combined runs are the most scored by a pair of teams in two different games on the same day since Sept. 10, 1891—one day shy of exactly 129 years ago.

• The Marlins are the first team in the modern era to score nine or more runs in a game and still lose by 16 or more.

• Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto is now the third relief pitcher since 1901 to give up 13 or more runs in fewer than three innings.

• Lastly, a unique outcome: The game’s final score of 29-9 has never happened before in MLB history. It’s the first “Scorigami” (a new final score) in over 20 years. This also marked just the third time a team has scored exactly 29 runs, joining the Red Sox in 1950 and White Sox in 1955.

Cheer up, Marlins fans: each loss counts the same in the standings.

Quick Hits

• The league celebrated Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday, with the entire Pirates team wearing No. 21 on their jerseys. Clemente, one of the game’s all-time greats, left behind a legacy lauded for his philanthropic endeavors and lifelong commitment to fighting against racial injustice.

• On a day where offense reigned supreme, Brewers starter Corbin Burns was filthy. He became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out 10 or more batters while allowing no runs and one or fewer base runners.

Tyler Naquin would like a word for whoever cuts the outfield grass at Progressive Field:

What better way to ring in a new marriage than to watch Dane Dunning face Colin Moran?

• Michael Conforto put on his Superman cape and saved the day for the Mets in a 7-6 win over the Orioles: