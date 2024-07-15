Atlanta Braves Select Indiana Pitcher Luke Sinnard in 2024 MLB Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Luke Sinnard is headed to the Atlanta Braves organization.
Atlanta picked Sinnard, a right-handed pitcher from Indiana, on Monday with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Sinnard is the first Hoosier off the board this year, and he's the 14th Indiana player all-time to go in the top 100. He's also the 21st unique draft pick from Indiana since Jeff Mercer became the head coach in 2019.
Sinnard is a 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher who missed all of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.
Indiana went 43-20 overall and 16-8 in the Big Ten in 2023, and Sinnard was a big reason why. He was the Hoosiers' ace, posting a 4.27 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP with nine outings of six or more innings pitched and seven with eight-plus strikeouts.
In his lone season pitching for the Hoosiers, Sinnard struck out 114 batters across 86.1 innings, and he allowed 25 walks, 20 doubles, 15 home runs, seven batters hit-by-pitch and a .249 batting average against.
Sinnard pitched in the first game of Indiana's 2023 NCAA Tournament appearance in the Lexington Regional. But after allowing two hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts, he left with an injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.
Sinnard transferred to Indiana prior to the 2023 season after beginning his career at Western Kentucky. As a freshman, he pitched 26.1 innings with 28 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 7.18 ERA.
Here's the full scouting report on Sinnard by MLB.com.
Scouting grades: Fastball: 55 | Curveball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 55 | Overall: 40
"Sinnard logged a 7.18 ERA as a Western Kentucky freshman in 2022 before transferring to Indiana and having a spectacular sophomore year. He broke an 89-year-old Hoosiers record with 114 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings and looked like a potential second-rounder. Then he blew out his elbow in a NCAA regional start last June and had Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2024 season, though he began doing bullpen workouts for clubs in late May."
"Before he got hurt, Sinnard elicited plenty of chases and empty swings with a fastball that sat at 91-93 mph and reached 96 with high spin rates and carry. Both of his breaking balls were effective, with his 78-82 mph downer curveball missing more bats and his mid-80s slider/cutter getting more chases. He sporadically showed a low-80s changeup with depth that lacked much deception."
"Employing a high three-quarters arm slot with his 6-foot-8 frame, Sinnard presents an unusual look for hitters. Despite his size, he does a nice job of keeping his long limbs in sync and pounding the strike zone. If he can regain his stuff and refine his command, he could develop into a mid-rotation starter."