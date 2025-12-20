What Nick Dorn, Reed Bailey Said After Indiana Basketball's Win vs Chicago State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball forwards Nick Dorn and Reed Bailey met with reporters following the Hoosiers' 78-58 win over Chicago State on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Here's what Dorn and Bailey said during their three-and-a-half-minute press conference. The transcript is courtesy of ASAP Sports.

Q. Obviously you guys shot the ball real well in the first half from three, not so well in the second. Seemed like you were getting quality looks. Is it just a matter of them not going down or did something change from the first to the second half?

REED BAILEY: Yeah, that's the just how basketball is, you know? You make shots some halves, make shots the other. Everybody out there is capable enough to be making those. We all believe in our guys and we're going to knock those down.

Q. I guess following up on that, particularly the way this team's constructed, maybe the answer is simple but what's the key to just kind of keep shooting through it, to not lose confidence when you don't see maybe a few go down in a row. What keeps this team confident that the next one will go in?

NICK DORN: I feel like we've seen each other make it a thousand times in practice. We know we're getting our work in off the -- well, when we're not together, we know's getting their work in. We just have unwavering faith in each other, so.

Q. I believe that was a program record in threes. I think like 46. Was that what you guys were trying to accomplish? I think out of 61 shots, it was a very high percentage of them from three.

REED BAILEY: We just take them when we're open. Take them when you're open, shoot them with confidence and they're going to go in. That first half, you see what we're capable of, so it's always going to even out.

Q. Reed, can you assess the way you guys are rebounding? It seems like you've picked up the rebounding base and I think in this game in particular, you rebounded well offensively, the offensive rebounds.

REED BAILEY: We always want to be able to get on the offensive glass and same for defense. I think we're always just trying to take another step in the right direction every single game because that's something we really preach, just trying to be strong on the defensive and offensive glass and I think we all did a good job at the beginning in the first half.

Q. Yeah, Nick, 19 minutes tonight. You've been in the main rotation for a few games here. How do you feel? Is your conditioning level where you want it to be at this point in the season? Just how do you feel overall?

NICK DORN: I feel great. It's getting better every game. I feel like conditioning gets better every game, just by getting even more in-game reps playing in this environment, I feel like that's helping a lot. I feel like it's picking up very well.

Q. Reed, when the three-point shot isn't falling like it was in the second half, what other areas of the game on the offensive or defensive side of the ball do you guys feel like you maybe have to hone in a little more onto make sure things don't unravel?

REED BAILEY: I don't know if we got to hone in anymore. I think when you have those long rebounds, it provides a lot of chances for those offensive rebounds. Just being able to attack the glass strong and then either getting another kick-out for another three because usually defense collapses or you just get a little putback.

I think even if we're not falling we just trust in what we do in our offense and we're always going to be taking those open threes. So it's not going to change anything.

Q. Reed, you had no fouls tonight or today, I guess. How much of a point of emphasis has that been to kind of avoid fouling excessively. It's been a problem in some games. Are there specific types of fouls that you guys have identified that you need to, as a team, do better with avoiding?

REED BAILEY: Yeah. I think people can see it's those reach-in fouls. That goes for me, too. I got those two early ones last game. It's something we emphasize, but we also still want to be playing physical, playing with aggression so you don't want to take that away. But I think it's definitely been talked about.