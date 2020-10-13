Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Tuesday's ALCS, NLCS

The Tampa Bay Rays found a new hero on Monday, and he helped them grab control of their American League Championship Series with the Houston Astros.

Outfielder Manuel Margot hit a three-run homer in the first inning and then made an incredible catch in the outfield in the second inning, tumbling over the right field wall to end the inning with two men in scoring position.

It was enough to help the Rays win 4-2 and take a 2-0 lead in the series. It was Margot's third home run of the playoffs, which is surprising because he only hit one home run during the entire 60-game condensed regular season.

"Manny, he has really turned it on with the home run," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the outfielder. "We didn't see many during the regular season, but I think he's got now three huge home runs for us here in the postseason.

"And then the play, just to have the ability to know where you're at and the effort to say, 'Forget it, I'm gonna hit something, but I'm going in,' and still hang on to the ball was really, really impressive."

The National League series got started Monday night as well, with the Atlanta Braves winning 5-1.

Major League Baseball released the game times for the next two days. Here's the schedule and the series recaps:

ALCS: Rays vs. Astros

Game 1, RAYS 2, ASTROS 1: Blake Snell allowed only a first-inning home run, going five innings and then let the bullpen do its thing in Tampa Bay's 2-1 win over Houston. Snell struggled with his control, but kept working out of jams. Four bullpen pitchers threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. The Rays tied the game in the fourth inning on a Randy Arozarena home run and won it on Mike Zunino's single in the fifth.

Tampa Bay will pitch Tyler Glasnow on full rest. Houston is undecided. Game 5, Thursday. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

Game 6, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

Game 7, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA (TV: TBS):

NLCS: Braves vs. Dodgers

Game 1, BRAVES 5, DODGERS 1: The Braves broke a tie in the ninth inning, scoring four times thanks to home runs from Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies to break the game open. The Dodgers, who had the best record in baseball this season (43-17), lost in the postseason for the first time after five straight wins. Starter Max Fried was great for Atlanta, allowing just one run and striking out nine over six innings. Three relievers pitched three hitless innings to grab the early lead in the series.

Ian Anderson, a 22-year-old rookie, will get the call for Atlanta. He was 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA during the regular season and has been even better in the postseason, pitching 11 2/3 scoreless innings over two starts. The Dodgers will counter with All-Star Clayton Kershaw, who was 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in the regular season. The Dodgers have won both of his starts in the playoffs, and he's struck out 19 in 14 innings. Game 3, Wednesday. 6:05 p.m. ET (TV: FoxSports1): Kyle Wright will start for the Braves, and the Dodgers are still unsure who will go.

Kyle Wright will start for the Braves, and the Dodgers are still unsure who will go. Game 4, Thursday. Time TBA

Game 5, Friday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 6, Saturday, if necessary. Time TBA

Game 7, Sunday, if necessary. Time TBA

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Gleybar Torres hit a two-run homer, Jordan Montgomery pitched four solid innings, and the Yankees bullpen was perfect, pitching five hitless innings to beat the Rays and send the series to a deciding fifth game. Former Indiana star got the last four outs for Tampa Bay, allowing one run and three hits in his first outing since Sept. 26. Game 5, Rays 2, Yankees 1: Austin Meadows hit a home run off Gerrit Cole and reserve Mike Brosseau homered off of Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth to lead Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win. The Rays won the series 3-2, and that was after dominating the Yankees 8-2 during the regular season.

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

Clayton Kershaw pitched six solid innings and the Dodgers survived a ninth-inning scare to put the Padres in a big hole. Cody Bellinger hit a home run for the Dodgers and saved a home run with a great catch over the wall. Corey Seager was 3-for-4, with two doubles. (Los Angeles leads series, 2-0.) Game 3, Dodgers 12, Padres 3: San Diego finally ran out of arms and got pounded by the Dodgers, who completed the sweep with a 14-hit performance. Catcher Will Smith led the way, going 5-for-6 with three RBIs. Cody Bellinger had three hits and 3 RBIs, as well.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins