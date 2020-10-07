MLB Playoffs: Game Times, TV Information, Starting Pitchers for Wednesday

It's another full day of playoff baseball in the major leagues on Wednesday, with action going on in all four divisional series rounds.

This round is all being played at neutral sites, and it's a best-of-five series. The Houston Astros are the first team in position to clinch on Wednesday after winning their first two games against the Oakland A's.

Here's is a complete list of Wednesday's game times, with TV information and starting pitchers, plus a complete review of everything that's happened in each series so far:

American League Division Series

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Petco Park, San Diego

Game 1, Yankees 9, Rays 3: Gerrit Cole struck out eight batters over six innings and Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to help the Yankees win the series opener. (New York leads series, 1-0.)

Game 4, Thursday at 7 :10 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 5, Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Oakland A's vs. Houston Astros

Best-of-5 series, all games played at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Game 1, Astros 10, A's 5: Carlos Correa hit two home runs and George Springer had four hits to help Houston beat Oakland in a slugfest. (Houston leads series, 1-0.)

Game 4, Thursday at 3:35 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 5, Friday at 3:35 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: TNT): Pitchers TBA

National League Division Series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

All games played at Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

Game 1, Dodgers 5, Padres 1: The Dodgers' pitchers allowed only three hits and struck out 14 in an easy win over the Padres in the series opener. The Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning. San Diego's starting rotation is decimated by injuries and Mike Clevenger, who tried to give it a go despite dealing with an elbow injuries, had to be pulled just two pitches into the second innings. San Diego wound up using nine pitchers, and allowed 10 walks. (Los Angeles leads series, 1-0)

Game 3, Thursday at 9:08 p.m. ET (TV: MLB Network): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 4, Fri day at 9:08 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: FOX Sports 1): Pitchers TBA

Pitchers TBA Game 5, Saturday at 8:08 p.m. ET, if necessary (TV: FOX Sports 1): Pitchers TBA

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins