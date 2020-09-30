Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs Ready to Make Deep Playoff Run

The core of this Chicago Cubs team knows what it's like to win playoff games. Even though their World Series title in 2016 is four years old now, they still come into this season's playoffs as a confident team.

The Cubs open the playoffs on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, and after missing the postseason a year ago, they are hungry to make some noise this year and make another deep playoff run.

“It’s really cool that we’re back here again,” Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber said Tuesday after a workout at Wrigley Field. “Every small detail matters, and you get that excitement, that butterfly feeling, just like you do every time, but I think just a little bit more just because we’re back. We missed it last year.”

The Marlins lost 105 games a year ago and are the most surprising member of this expanded 16-team playoff field. But they still went 31-29 with a lot of young arms and they have earned the respect of the Cubs. They didn't play at all during the regular season.

“It kind of brings you back to [the Cubs of] 2015, and I think they’re just going out there and they’re gonna be excited to play,” Schwarber said. “You know, this is a whole new experience for pretty much all these individuals. “There’s some veteran guys on the team, and they’re going to try to share experiences. But you know, there’s nothing like it when you’re in it.”

The Cubs will start veteran Kyle Hendricks in the opener. He's been there before too, and he's taking nothing for granted.

“When you make it year after year, maybe you grow a little bit accustomed to it,'' Hendricks said. "But I think this group, we really don’t fall into that too much.”

First-year Cubs manager David Ross has two World Series rings, but admits there will still be some butterflies when the games begin. That's baseball, especially in the postseason.

“There’s nerves, for sure,” Ross said. “I was laying in bed last night feeling like today was the day the games were starting. I remember just actually talking to David Bote about that — you know, having to kind of say over and over in your head, ‘The game is not tomorrow. It’s not tomorrow.’ You’re anxious to get started.”

Schwarber is one of only two former Indiana baseball players who are still alive in the MLB playoffs. Relief pitcher Aaron Slegers is on the Tampa Bay roster.

Jonathan Stiever, who started two games for the Chicago White Sox in September, is not on their 28-man postseason roster in the first round.

Schwarber hit just .188 during the regular season, with 11 home runs and 24 RBI. He wasn't the only Cubs star to struggle. Javy Baez (.203), Kris Bryant (.206) and Anthony Rizzo (.222) have all struggled, too.

But the playoffs are a new season. And it starts for the Cubs on Wednesday.

Tuesday's Results

Houston Astros 4, Minnesota Twins 1: The Twins lost their 17th consecutive playoff game, a pro sports record, giving up three unearned runs in the ninth inning to Houston to drop Game 1. Jose Altuve walked with the bases loaded after a Jorge Polanco error to give Houston a 2-1 lead and then Michael Bradley tacked on a two-run single to seal the deal.

Wednesday's American League Games

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2): The sixth-seeded Astros, who staggered into the playoffs, can close out the series on Wednesday. The Twins will go with Jose Berrios on the mound, hoping to win their first playoff game since 2004.

Wednesday's National League Games

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves, Noon ET (TV: ESPN): In what might be the best pitching matchup of the day, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer tangles with unbeaten Atlanta starter Max Fried in the series opener. Fried was 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA for the NL East champion Braves, the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs.

Thursday's American League Games

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, if necessary (TV, times: TBA)

Chicago White Sox at Oakland A's, if necessary (TV, times: TBA)

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays, if necessary (TV, times: TBA)

New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, if necessary (TV, times: TBA)

Thursday's National League Games

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves, Game 2 (TV, times: TBA)

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2 (TV, times: TBA)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 2 (TV, times: TBA)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2 (TV, times: TBA)

Friday's National League Games