Kyle Schwarber Responds to Benching With 2 Doubles in Cubs' Win on Monday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has had a ton of respect for David Ross from the very first day he arrived in the major leagues, so you just knew that their little dust-up on Sunday night wasn't going to fester.

Ross, a former teammate of Schwarber's with the Cubs who is now his manager, yanked Schwarber out of Sunday's game after it appeared that Schwarber played a ball a little too casually.

But on Monday, Ross penciled him right back in the lineup, starting him in left field against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Schwarber responded with a second-inning double that led to the go-ahead run and he added a two-run double later to lead the Cubs to a 5-0 win over the Pirates.

There's no surprise to any of that, because Schwarber got called out and accepted it, then learned from it and right right back to work.

This was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 3.

Schwarber's blunder in the field Sunday came during a time where's he's really been struggling at the plate as well. During his last 14 games since Sept. 5, he was just 2-for-39 before Monday night, an .051 and his season average has fallen below .200 as well.

Several Cubs stars, including Javy Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, have all been struggling at the plate, but the Cubs have been winning anyway. With the win Monday night, the Cubs are now 32-22 and closing in on the National League Central title. They have a four-game lead with six games to go.

The Cubs got a great start from veteran lefty Jon Lester, who pitched six shutout innings and allowed only four hits and a walk. It was his third straight solid outing after getting shelled for five runs in back-to-back outings in early September.

This story will be updated.

