Kyle Schwarber Responds to Benching With 2 Doubles in Cubs' Win on Monday

Tom Brew

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has had a ton of respect for David Ross from the very first day he arrived in the major leagues, so you just knew that their little dust-up on Sunday night wasn't going to fester.

Ross, a former teammate of Schwarber's with the Cubs who is now his manager, yanked Schwarber out of Sunday's game after it appeared that Schwarber played a ball a little too casually.

But on Monday, Ross penciled him right back in the lineup, starting him in left field against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Schwarber responded with a second-inning double that led to the go-ahead run and he added a two-run double later to lead the Cubs to a 5-0 win over the Pirates.

There's no surprise to any of that, because Schwarber got called out and accepted it, then learned from it and right right back to work.

This was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 3. 

Schwarber's blunder in the field Sunday came during a time where's he's really been struggling at the plate as well. During his last 14 games since Sept. 5, he was just 2-for-39 before Monday night, an .051 and his season average has fallen below .200 as well.

Several Cubs stars, including Javy Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, have all been struggling at the plate, but the Cubs have been winning anyway. With the win Monday night, the Cubs are now 32-22 and closing in on the National League Central title. They have a four-game lead with six games to go.

The Cubs got a great start from veteran lefty Jon Lester, who pitched six shutout innings and allowed only four hits and a walk. It was his third straight solid outing after getting shelled for five runs in back-to-back outings in early September.

This story will be updated.

Other 'Hoosiers in the Pros' on Monday

  • Aaron Slegers, Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays were playing the New York Mets on Monday. This story will be udpated at the game's conclusion.
  • Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants: Dickerson is out on maternity leave as the Giants took on the Colorado Rockies Monday night
  • Caleb Baragar, San Francisco Giants: Baragar and the Giants are taking on the Colorado Rockies Monday night in a game that has huge playoff implications in the National League. This story will be udpated at the game's conclusion.
  • Jonathan Stiever, Chicago White Sox: Stiever did not pitch in Chicago's 7-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.
  • * Kyle Hart, Boston Red Sox: The Red Sox placed Hart on the 45-day injury list on Tuesday, so his season is done with Boston. He struggled in his major-league debut, appearing in four games — three starts — but allowing 19 runs and 24 hits in just 11 innings.
  • * Josh Phegley, Chicago Cubs: Phegley was designated for assignment by the Cubs and was sent to their alternate site on Sept. 3.

Baseball

