MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 13): Jonathan Stiever Dominates After Shaky Start in MLB Debut

It's always been Jonathan Stiever's dream to pitch in the major leagues. That dream came true on Sunday afternoon, a year or so ahead of schedule, when he took the mound for the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The dream, however, almost turned into an instant nightmare because the 23-year-old former Indiana star was so nervous that he couldn't find the plate early, walking his first two batters. Two more singles followed and the White Sox were scrambling to get someone else warmed up.

But Stiever ended the threat with his first big-league strikeout, allowing just one run. He then retired the final nine batters he faced, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing just that one run and striking out three during his 73-pitch outing.

He's a big-leaguer now.

“In the first, there wasn’t much there, to be honest,'' Stiever said after Chicago's 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. "I was just trying to settle back in and find my mechanics. Finding out (about the start) a couple days ago, sort of building up and everything, the nerves were definitely there.”

Stiever said that mound visits from pitching coach Don Cooper and veteran catcher James McCann helped calm him down. He was lights out after that, dominating one Tigers hitter after another.

“That gave me a second to catch my breath, and slow my heart rate down, and then figure out the plan for the hitter coming up,” Stiever said of the mound visits. “It took a little bit for me to settle in, but I was able to quiet things down and go back with a plan for the next hitter.”

Stiever is the seventh former Indiana baseball player to see action in the major leagues this year, which is a school record. The Cedarburg, Wis., native pitched at Indiana from 2016 to 2018 and was a fifth-round selection by Chicago in the 2018 MLB Draft.

“He gave us what he was able to give us,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “He kept us in the game. He got out of first-inning traffic, kept his composure and did what he needed to do.”

The White Sox are a young team right at the end of a complete rebuild, and now they are one of the most dangerous teams in baseball, winning mostly with young talent acquired in trades the past few years.

They are 30-16 on the season, and have the best record in the American League by a half-game over the Tampa Bay Rays. They have a one-game lead over the Minnesota Twins, a team they'll see the next four days in Chicago, in the AL Central. They are just two weeks left in the regular season, and Stiever is now here to help.

“[The White Sox] have done a really nice job in that organization of drafting and developing talent, and they've made a couple of great pickups to put that team on the field,” Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said. “And that is a very, very good team. I don't think they're going to go away, because they have some great young talent.”

Yes they do, and now you can add Jonathan Stiever to that mix.

Hoosiers in the Pros on Sunday