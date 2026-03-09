USA vs. Mexico Live Updates: Undefeated Teams Collide in World Baseball Classic

The United States has overpowered Brazil and Great Britain in its first two World Baseball Classic tests, putting up big offensive nights thanks to all kinds of help from overmatched pitching staffs.

Mark DeRosa's team will face its most difficult task yet on Monday in the form of Mexico.

Each country enters with a 2-0 record in Pool B and plenty on the line. Italy is similarly undefeated and will take on both Team USA and Mexico to close its round-robin play. That all adds up to make this battle of traditional rivals a very important night in the WBC with the outcome likely going a long way in shaping which two teams emerge to the quarterfinals.

The Americans will send Paul Skenes out to the mound for his first WBC action while Mexico will counter with Manny Barreda.

First pitch is slated for shortly after 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated as we follow along with our live blog:

